Harbor Partners with Relai to Launch Exchange Zones in Atlanta to Empower People to Drop Off and Pick Up Items Hyperlocally

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor announces its partnership with Relai to Provide Exchange Zones in Atlanta. Exchange Zones are convenient locations with secure compartments that let people pick up and drop-off items asynchronously. One area of focus for the startup is to utilize Exchange Zones so that local retailers can offer an alternative pickup tool giving shoppers greater flexibility to access items.

Harbor Lockers X Relai

"Leveraging Harbor for hyperlocal access points is just one perfect example of how we can enable merchants," says W. Tad Jenkins, General Manager of Harbor. "With our pay-per-use model, brands of all sizes are empowered to expand their reach, create unique customized experiences, streamline business operations and increase sales. Open access networks are the future of commerce and customer engagement."

Atlanta is the first large market to have Exchange Zones. Exchange Zones can drive foot traffic, cost zero to set up and maintain, and they don't need an outlet or internet making installation hassle-free.

"Bringing Exchange Zones to Atlanta is a great indicator of this technology's growing interest and adoption," says Miles Mufuka Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Relai. "The future of commerce is accessibility and Harbor is helping create that future. Their commitment to providing convenient and flexible hardware gives us an opportunity to scale sustainably."

In partnership with Harbor, Relai has launched Exchange Zones in multiple locations across the Atlanta area. If you're interested in learning more about the Harbor Locker Public Network and the easiest way to implement lockers infrastructure and build locker experiences visit https://harborlockers.com/harbor-connect/ .

About Harbor

With a targeted 25,000 Harbor towers by 2025, Harbor, a division of Luxer One, is the world's first public tower network where businesses can deliver, store, and pick-up items. Its mission is to revolutionize the way businesses can access and utilize physical storage close to their customers, making logistics smoother and more efficient than ever before. With access to the largest ecosystem of secure compartments, spaces and places our end users can quickly and effortlessly get what they need, when they need it, without sacrificing security or efficiency.

About Relai

Relai is committed to creating hyperlocal infrastructure that enables everyone to do more locally. Innovating at the intersection of IoT, supply chains, commerce, and logistics, Relai introduced Exchange Zones to give people hyperlocal and on-demand access to store and share items asynchronously.

