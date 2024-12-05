Harbor Point Equipment Finance Launches to Capitalize on Opportunities in the Equipment Finance Sector

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Point Equipment Finance ("Harbor Point"), a new equipment finance platform, announces its official launch today. Harbor Point specializes in providing capital to the equipment finance industry across a variety of asset types.

Harbor Point is focused on acquiring seasoned performing and under-performing equipment lease and loan portfolios from banks and equipment finance providers that may wish to exit a business segment for strategic reasons, such as the need to generate liquidity, de-leverage, or simply to mitigate risk.

Additionally, Harbor Point will be originating equipment leases and loans and syndicating as well as servicing lease/loan portfolios.

Harbor Point is led by experienced executives with deep expertise in equipment finance and asset management who have acquired and serviced over $2 billion in equipment finance portfolios. Gary Silverhardt, President and CEO, brings approximately 35 years of experience in the equipment finance industry, owning and operating several equipment finance platforms. Joining Gary to launch Harbor Point is Josh Rothman, Chief Operating Officer, who has over 20 years of experience in the equipment finance industry.

Mr. Silverhardt stated, "With a focus on precision, reliability, and customer service, Harbor Point is dedicated to helping businesses manage liquidity and optimize capital. We execute deals quickly and efficiently — our team analyzes, evaluates, negotiates and closes on portfolios fast and without surprises. Count on us to be reliable, fair, and decisive in every aspect of the transaction."

About Harbor Point Equipment Finance

Contact: Josh Rothman, 203-883-2035, [email protected]

SOURCE Harbor Point Equipment Finance