Harbor Raises $3.7MM in Seed Funding to Revolutionize the Smart Baby Monitor & Sleep Technology Space

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor, a pioneering company in infant care technology, announces the successful completion of a $3.7MM seed round led by Trust Ventures joined by Morrison Seger and Capital Factory. This follows Trust Ventures pre-seed investment in September 2022. Additional notable participants for the seed round include former NFL quarterback Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow, retired US Professional Tennis player John and Madison Isner, NFL punter Thomas and Lauren Morstead, and entrepreneurs Sam and Sara Sodine Parr.

Co-founders Charlie Hill and Kevin Lavelle

The idea of Harbor was conceptualized after a personal experience co-founder and CEO Kevin Lavelle, founder and Chairman of the Board of menswear brand Mizzen+Main, had with the leading baby camera on the market. One morning, Lavelle woke up to realize the camera in his infant's nursery had lost connection to his phone's app, and upon further research found that app-based systems cannot be relied upon to be a true baby monitor. Lavelle partnered with co-founder and CPO Charlie Hill to begin an intensive product development cycle to revolutionize key attributes that had been overlooked in the infant monitoring space.

Harbor's revolutionary baby monitor, launching in May 2024, offers key features like local and remote access that streams with or without internet, a high-quality camera that streams in 2k, best-in-class data privacy assurance, split screen capabilities to monitor up to four children, and Smart Audio, a more considered and helpful alerting system. They will also be launching a revolutionary new Remote Night Nanny service, making all night, eyes on expertise and coaching from professionally trained infant experts available to families for a fraction of the cost of traditional night nannies and infant care programs. This is complemented by additional telehealth services at accessible pricing.

"This investment helps us launch to the world. Our mission is to create happier parents and healthier families, one restful night at a time. We're democratizing access to sleep expertise and improving family wellness," says co-founder Kevin Lavelle. "Technology should make our lives better. Today's solutions increase anxiety in an already overwhelming and difficult time where we should be able to focus on our little ones. Parents and kids deserve a secure, reliable, quality baby monitor, and since none exist, Harbor has built just that."

Harbor's mission of creating happier parents and healthier families stems from the belief in the power of safe and good sleep while providing accessible and innovative sleep technology and democratized telehealth services. By partnering with Pediatric Sleep Experts as Remote Night Nannies, Harbor's remote nanny services will become available for $20/night compared to the traditional $400-$700/night fees. Other telehealth services will include lactation and postpartum counseling, and sleep and wellness coaching.

"Lauren and I care deeply about raising a happy, healthy family, and we're thrilled to back what the team at Harbor is doing. We've experienced so much raising our kids and know Harbor will make a huge difference for parents everywhere," says investor, Thomas Morstead.

Starting in February 2024, Harbor will launch a waitlist campaign to offer early access to its innovative device and services.

About Harbor

Harbor is on a mission to transform the way we take care of young children and their families. Harbor is creating a revolutionary baby monitor with capabilities that include Remote Night Nannies, Health Tech Services (infant and postpartum care), and comprehensive attributes that will enable parents to get much-needed sleep and infant care expertise for a fraction of traditional costs.

