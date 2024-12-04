Harbor Wealth Launches to Provide Holistic Financial Planning and Wealth Advisory Solutions to Individuals and Households Seeking Personalized Service Experience

Independent financial advisory firm founded by Elliott Vaughn associates with leading hybrid RIA group IHT Wealth Management

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Vaughn, CFP®, a financial advisor and former partner at Prairie Sky Financial Group, announced the launch of Harbor Wealth Group, a new firm built on his years of experience and commitment to building multi-generational client wealth for years to come. Harbor Wealth is affiliated with IHT Wealth Management (IHT), the Chicago-based super-OSJ focused on developing goals-based financial strategies for clients.

"The wealth management industry's continuous evolution has resulted in significant innovations in technology and investment solutions that I want to deliver to my clients," said Mr. Vaughn. "As a steward of their financial security and well-being, I formed Harbor Wealth to enhance my service to clients and better position them for long-term success."

Harbor Wealth is based in Westchester, Illinois, and focuses on serving clients' holistic needs at the intersection of financial and tax planning. The firm will work with each client's professionals, including accountants and estate attorneys, to ensure the careful coordination of financial, tax, and estate planning to seek the best possible outcomes.

Mr. Vaughn added, "By creating Harbor Wealth, we will be able to continue building on our proactive financial and tax planning approach to wealth management while tapping into IHT's scale to stay on the leading edge of a quickly evolving industry."

A next-generation advisor for the future

With nearly a decade of industry experience, Mr. Vaughn's career is defined by a commitment to providing value to his clients. As a CFP®, he adheres to the highest ethical standards and fiduciary duty, putting the interests of his clients first. Mr. Vaughn is dedicated to building strong multi-generational client relationships and delivering tangible results. His proactive approach to reviewing client allocations and setting clear expectations helps ensure a confident and informed investment journey.

Before founding Harbor Wealth, Mr. Vaughn was a partner with Prairie Sky Financial Group, where he built an impressive practice. He is a Roosevelt University graduate with a degree in mathematics.

President of IHT Wealth Management, Matt Hilding said, "It's a pleasure to welcome Elliott and his team at Harbor Wealth to IHT. As an independent hybrid RIA, IHT provides access to multiple custodians and broker-dealers. IHT advisors fully own their practices and have the freedom to best serve their clients. This will be an ideal situation for Harbor Wealth, and we look forward to working together to empower one another's growth for many years to come."

About Harbor Wealth Group

Harbor Wealth Group is an independent wealth management firm located in Westchester, Illinois, that focuses on creating multi-generational wealth for clients by providing them with personalized financial and tax planning services. For more information, please visit www.theharborwealth.com.

About IHT Wealth Management

IHT Wealth Management is an independent wealth management firm and Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) specializing in financial planning, legacy and retirement planning, investment management and insurance and risk management. The firm seeks to provide both advisors and investors with the freedom to pursue their goals while always adhering to uncompromising standards of integrity, honesty and trust. For more information, please visit www.ihtwealthmanagement.com.

