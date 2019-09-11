Harbor Wholesale Foods Acquires a Portion of Food Services of America

LACEY, Wash., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Wholesale Foods (Harbor) headquartered in Lacey, WA announced Harbor's acquisition of a significant portion of the Food Services of America (FSA) Seattle business, including FSA's 250,000 sq. ft. distribution facility in Kent, WA. Harbor will assume a portion of the customer base currently served by the Kent facility, including roughly 1,700 independent restaurant operators throughout 10 counties in Western WA. FSA Seattle's executive leadership and several experienced and dedicated associates will be joining Harbor, creating a combined team of nearly 700 people.

Harbor and FSA share similar backgrounds as family companies and a common passion for associate growth and customer success. "The acquisition of a portion of FSA's Seattle business aligns well with our existing culture and values," said Harbor CEO Justin Erickson. "We've grown our business over the years through our dedication to serving our independent and locally owned customer base. Our success is the result of empowering our team members to best serve our customers at every interaction. We've been serving NW communities for 96 years and the FSA Seattle business provides a platform to expand our presence and positive influence throughout the region."

Acquiring FSA's Kent Distribution Center achieves Harbor's goal of becoming the Northwest's premier foodservice distributor. Harbor has roots in foodservice distribution dating back 96 years. "As our company evolved, we shifted our focus to retail grocery and convenience store distribution. As foodservice has become the primary focus of convenience stores over the past 10+ years we've expanded our capabilities in foodservice to retain and grow our position as the NW's leading convenience store distributor," said Justin Erickson.

The Harbor location in Kent, WA will continue to be led by the current FSA executive leadership team, utilizing the same familiar systems, tools, and technology that customers and associates rely on today. "The goal is to make the acquisition as seamless as possible, much of how Harbor and FSA do business today will not change," Harbor CFO Jim Winkle said in a statement.

As a locally owned and operated business, with 96 years of excellent service to their customers, Harbor is the perfect distributor to fill a huge and important void in the foodservice market. "We bring industry-leading technology, operational excellence, and competitive buying power. We put our customers first, and we're committed to providing food and solutions to help their businesses flourish," said Justin Erickson. "As a local distributor, we have a unique opportunity to partner with local suppliers, providing a unique mix of products versus the larger broad line distributors. The restaurant industry is more competitive than ever, and operators are looking for a way to stand out from the crowd."

About Harbor Wholesale Foods

Harbor is a 4th generation family owned and operated business distributing products to NW customers since 1923. Harbor currently services more than 3,000 locations throughout WA, OR, and parts of CA, ID, and AK from distribution centers in Lacey, WA and Roseburg, OR. The company's family culture and local presence will continue to provide excellent service, superior products, and a deep-rooted connection to the local market. The combined companies will serve over 5,000 customers and engage nearly 700 team members who are all "Obsessed with your Success."

For further information about Harbor Wholesale Foods, please visit: www.harborwholesale.com

