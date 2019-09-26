Harbor Wholesale Foods Establishes Subsidiary Harbor Foodservice to Service the Restaurant and Hospitality Industry

LACEY, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Wholesale Foods headquartered in Lacey, WA, establishes new company, Harbor Foodservice, a stand-alone entity exclusively focused on the restaurant and hospitality industry in the Northwest. Both companies will be wholly owned subsidiaries of the Erickson Family holding company, Harbor Foods Group. Harbor Foodservice will acquire a significant portion of FSA's Seattle operations and the Kent distribution center from US Foods, as part of conditional approval from the FTC to proceed with closing the SGA Food Group acquisition.

Justin Erickson, Harbor Foods Group CEO, states, "We have an incredible opportunity to lead the industry with the most talented team of foodservice professionals joining us from FSA." FSA's Seattle entire executive leadership team lead by President Randy Irvine, and their talented associates will lead Harbor Foodservice. Like Harbor Wholesale, Harbor Foodservice will be "Obsessed" with the success of their customers. The leadership team at Harbor Foodservice has a long-standing history of doing what it takes to exceed customer expectations.

"Our associates in our Kent Distribution Center are excited and ready to merge the best of both companies. The similarities between us starts with employing the best team members in the industry, and the shared desire to serve customers better than anyone else," said Randy Irvine, Harbor Foodservice future President.

Harbor Foodservice will offer similar products, programs, and technology solutions that customers have come to love with FSA. Over time, Harbor will make subtle enhancements to current programs, investing capital into team, technology, and an expansive portfolio of products that fit Northwest demands. "We are your local resource for solutions that fit the unique needs of foodservice establishments in the Northwest," said Irvine.

While Harbor Foodservice will operate as an independent business, the two companies will gain influence and strength through their culture (founded in 96 years of history), and the tradition of treating team members and customers as family. Harbor and FSA bring together two of the highest performing teams in foodservice distribution. Collectively, their experience and knowledge bring incredible energy and creative solutions.

Under Harbor Foods Group, Harbor Wholesale and Harbor Foodservice will leverage combined annual sales approaching $1B with three distribution facilities driving efficient purchasing, logistics, and the highest level of service that their customers have come to expect. "We look forward to serving the industry with an experienced team of foodservice experts, family culture, Northwest roots, and efficient operations," said Justin Erickson.

