Harborside Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR) (OTCQX: HBORF), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that, following the recommendation of the audit committee and in anticipation of the transition to domestic issuer status in the United States, the Company's board of directors have accepted the resignation of MNP LLP as the auditor of the Company effective October 26, 2021 and approved the appointment of Armanino LLP as successor auditor effective October 27, 2021.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with response letters from MNP LLP and Armanino LLP on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There were no "reportable events," as such term is defined in NI 51-102.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc., a vertically integrated enterprise with cannabis licenses covering retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery, and manufacturing, is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis companies in the world. Founded in California in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Today, the company operates three major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and an integrated cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside continues to play an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California and Oregon consumers. Harborside is a publicly listed company, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "HBOR" and the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "HBORF". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

