Harborside Inc. Announces Completion of Salinas Cultivation Facility Upgrades

Upgrades Expected to Generate Over 50% Increase in Annual Cultivation Capacity and Enable Year-Round Production

Initial Planting Expecting to Commence Week of July 5th

OAKLAND, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR),(OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that it has completed the previously announced substantial upgrade of one of its approximately 45,000 square foot greenhouses at its 47-acre integrated production campus in Salinas, California (the "Salinas Facility"). The upgrades included, among other things, the installation of blackout curtains, supplemental LED grow lights, and the incorporation of a state-of-the-art environmental control system.

The enhancements completed at the Salinas Facility have permitted the Company to implement high-yield indoor cultivation techniques and technology into the existing greenhouse environment. As a result, the annual cultivation capacity of the greenhouse is expected to increase over 50% and by leveraging automated light deprivation technology, the greenhouse is now capable of year-round, high-quality production.

"We are thrilled to have completed the upgrades at our Salinas facility, delivering on our plan to drive harvest yield improvements and commence year-round cultivation," said Peter Bilodeau, Interim CEO of Harborside. "These upgrades will permit Harborside to increase availability of our portfolio of branded products including Key and, through our recently announced acquisition, Sublime's Fuzzies, to both the retail and wholesale markets in California."

Travis Higginbotham, VP of Production added, "With the recent amendment by the County of Monterey permitting expansion of existing greenhouses, our Salinas Facility is well positioned to grow with demand for our products. We have built a strong reputation for supplying high-quality cannabis products and as we move into the second half of 2021, we are excited to continue to fuel our growth."

On June 22, 2021, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors adopted a non-coastal zoning ordinance, amending the County Code to provide additional flexibility for existing greenhouses to expand cultivation capacity. The new amendment allows for the permitting of commercial cannabis cultivation within new or expanded greenhouses on property zoned farmland that contains at least one greenhouse that was legally established prior to January 1, 2016. The Salinas Facility has been legally cultivating cannabis since 2016 and the Company intends to apply for a discretionary administrative permit from the County to further expand capacity at the Salinas Facility.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers since 2006, when it was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Today, the Company holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery, and manufacturing. Harborside is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "HBORF". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

