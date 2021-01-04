Harborside Inc. Announces Departure of Steve DeAngelo

Cannabis Industry Veteran to Focus on New Opportunities

OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside", or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF), a California-focused, vertically-integrated cannabis enterprise, announces that the Company and Steve DeAngelo are separating, and the Company is eliminating the role of Chairman Emeritus, effective December 31, 2020.

A longtime activist and strong advocate for the cannabis reform movement, Mr. DeAngelo co-founded Harborside in 2006 as a non-profit medical cannabis dispensary. Harborside was granted one of the first six medical cannabis licenses in the United States and was one of the first in the nation to support comprehensive cannabis education for seniors, veterans, and families with severely ill children.

Matt Hawkins, Chairman of Harborside, said, "On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Steve for his service to Harborside and for his history of activism in furtherance of building the robust, legal cannabis industry that exists today."

Steve DeAngelo, added, "Harborside was founded on the principle of providing safe and affordable access to cannabis for those who require it. I'm proud of the immense work that has been completed to get us to where we are today and wish the very best for the Company as it continues to grow. Moving forward, I will continue to focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues and opportunities in the legal cannabis industry".

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. In 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the CSE trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

About Steve DeAngelo: Steve DeAngelo is a pioneering, life-long cannabis entrepreneur, activist, author, and on-screen personality. He co-founded several iconic cannabis businesses and organizations including Harborside, Steep Hill Laboratory, the Arc View Group, the National Cannabis Industry Association, and the Last Prisoner Project. Steve's creative projects include a book, The Cannabis Manifesto, and a Discovery Channel mini-series, Weed Wars. He was a lead organizer and fundraiser for I-59, Washington DC's medical cannabis initiative, and is famed for his successful litigation against the Department of Justice (the "DOJ"), which halted DOJ's last-ditch 2011 campaign to shut down California's medical cannabis dispensaries.

