Harborside Inc. Announces Launch of New Product Lineup and Initiative

OAKLAND, Calif. AND TORONTO, ON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside", or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF), a California-focused, vertically-integrated cannabis enterprise, announced today that two of its award-winning in-house brands, Harborside Farms and Key, have introduced new product offerings for the California market. The Company also announced the launch of its "Cannabis Is" initiative, a campaign series that brings awareness to the role diversity, wellness, sustainability and other important topics play in the cannabis industry.

"Harborside has always leveraged our deep consumer retail insights to bring the highest-quality, in-demand products to market," said Peter Bilodeau, Chairman and Interim CEO of Harborside. "With the continued strong harvest yields that our best-in-class cultivators are producing at the Farm, we're now in a great position to introduce these exciting new product lines and we can't wait to see how our customers react to them."

Mr. Bilodeau added, "The legal medical and consumer cannabis markets have empowered a new generation of trailblazers who are defining the future of this industry. We're thrilled to be providing a venue to showcase these incredible individuals who are generating such a positive impact for the cannabis community."

Established in 2006, Harborside Farms and Key offer a full suite of award-winning flower, concentrates, and edible products with locally sourced flower from Harborside Farms in Salinas, California. Key has added 'Key Mini Pre-Rolls', a pack of seven .5g strain specific pre-rolls, to its product suite. These full-flower minis are sustainably grown using proprietary techniques in Harborside's state of the art greenhouses. Key will also offer a new seasonal SKU, 'Limited Skeleton Key Mini Pre-Rolls', a nighttime blend of G4 Og and Gelato 33 packed in seven .5g mini pre-rolls. This special indica-dominant blend promotes deep relaxation with euphoric effects and boasts a unique flavor profile of sweet citrus, mango, and a hint of spice. Harborside Farms has also added 'Harborside Farms Quarter Ounces', which offers strain-specific and single-origin flower from Harborside Farms.

In addition, Harborside has launched a new initiative, 'Cannabis Is', a campaign series showcasing diversity, sustainability, wellness and more within the cannabis industry. The series seeks to raise awareness of Harborside's mission and values by sharing authentic stories and testimonials of real cannabis businesses, customers, and patients with the goal of increasing community and customer engagement. The series will include calls to action that build and positively impact the communities that Harborside serves. The series kicked off with its first campaign, 'Cannabis Is: Diversity' in September. To learn more you can visit https://shopharborside.com/community/.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the CSE trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR".

