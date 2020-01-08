OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, announced today Interim Chief Executive Officer, Peter Bilodeau, and Chief Financial Officer, Tom DiGiovanni, will attend the AltaCorp Capital and ATB Financial Service's 8th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Toronto on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Shangri-La Hotel. Mr. Bilodeau and Mr. DiGiovanni will be conducting one-on-one meetings at the conference throughout the day.

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating two of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, and opened its third Northern California facility and first Southern California retail facility in late 2019. The Company also operates two dispensaries in Oregon and a cultivation facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Harborside is currently a publicly listed Company on the CSE trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

