Harborside Inc. to Announces Stock Option Grants

OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside", or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HSDEF), a California-focused, vertically-integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that it has granted options (each, an "Option") to purchase an aggregate of up to 300,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "SVS") to certain consultants of the Company as partial consideration for digital marketing, promotions and brand messaging services. Each Option is exercisable into one SVS in the capital of the Company at an exercise price per SVS equal to the greater of: (i) $1.02 (the closing price of the SVS on September 29, 2020); (ii) $1.07 (the closing price of the SVS on September 30, 2020); and (iii) the closing price of the SVS on October 1, 2020. The Options expire on September 30, 2021. The Options vest immediately, and are granted in accordance with Harborside's equity incentive plan adopted by the board of directors of the Company on June 30, 2020 (the "Plan"). A copy of the Plan is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the CSE trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

