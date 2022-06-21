Harborside Inc. to Hold Annual and Special Meeting on June 23

OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR) (OTCQX: HBORF), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on June 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format. The live audio webcast can be accessed at the following webcast link: https://web.lumiagm.com/219343554 (meeting ID 219-343-554), with the password HBOR2022 (case sensitive).

Following the formal business of the Meeting, Ed Schmults, Chief Executive Officer of Harborside, will make a presentation and host a Q&A session.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting, submit questions and vote by online ballot. Non-registered shareholders, being shareholders who hold their shares through a bank, trust company, broker, dealer, custodian, nominee, administrator of a self-administered plan or other intermediary who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to virtually attend the Meeting as guests.

About Harborside

Harborside, a vertically integrated enterprise with cannabis licenses covering retail, major brands, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing, is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis companies in California. Founded in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Today, the Company operates 14 dispensaries covering Northern and Southern California and one in Oregon, distribution facilities in San Jose and Los Angeles, California and integrated cultivation/production facilities in Salinas and Greenfield, California. Harborside is a publicly listed company, currently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "HBOR" and the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "HBORF".

The Company continues to play an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California and Oregon consumers.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Harborside Inc.