Harborside Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 21, 2019





OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR) announced today that it will report its results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) the following day on Friday, November 22, 2019. The conference call will be accessible on our corporate website at www.investharborside.com and by dialing 888-390-0605 (416-764-8609 for international callers) and providing conference ID 22211128. To ensure proper connection, it is advised to log on or dial in ten minutes prior to start time.

A recording of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (8:59 p.m. Pacific Time) Friday, December 6, 2019 by dialing 888-390-0541 (416-764-8677 for international callers) and providing playback passcode 211128#, or by visiting www.investharborside.com .

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating two of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, and opening its third Northern California facility and first Southern California retail facility in late 2019. The Company also operates two dispensaries in Oregon and a cultivation facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Harborside is currently a publicly listed Company on the CSE trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com , including Harborside's Listing Statement dated May 30, 2019.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Harborside corporate website at www.investharborside.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Harborside Inc.