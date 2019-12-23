Harborside's Head of Government Relations, Conrad Gregory, Appointed to California Cannabis Industry Association Board of Directors

OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, announced today the appointment of Conrad Gregory, the Company's head of government relations, to the California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA) board of directors. Mr. Gregory's tenure on the CCIA board will begin January 14th, 2020.

Mr. Gregory has led Harborside's Government Relations division since 2016 and his work covers both the policy and politics of the cannabis industry, including efforts to guide the creation of reasonable rules that balance the needs of consumers, producers and regulators. Prior to joining Harborside, Mr. Gregory ran several successful political campaigns on the local, state and federal level before moving to Sacramento to work in the California State Capitol for Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom. Mr. Gregory rose to the position of chief consultant for economic and cannabis policy and was ultimately chosen to oversee the work of the Lt. Governor's Blue Ribbon Commission on Marijuana Policy, which paved the way for Proposition 64, the measure that legalized adult cannabis use in California.

"We are tremendously proud of Conrad's work on Harborside's behalf and his extensive experience in the cannabis space that has shaped the rules and regulations that govern the industry today," said Harborside interim CEO Peter Bilodeau. "Conrad has worked for many years advocating for policies that economically and socially facilitate the longevity of the industry, and the entire regulated market could stand to benefit from his appointment."

"I am honored to be included in this dynamic and insightful group of industry experts that have continuously championed for a more inclusive and robust legal cannabis market," said Conrad Gregory. "The CCIA is one of the largest cannabis industry associations in the United States, and I look forward to offering my expertise to create comprehensive reforms that keep consumers safe while supporting all facets of the industry on the state and federal level."

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating two of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, and having just opened the first drive through facility in Southern California. Harborside, Inc. expects to open its third Northern California facility by December 31, 2019. The Company also operates two dispensaries in Oregon and a cultivation facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States.

