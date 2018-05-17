HarborWalk Village Announces Summer Event Schedule

Memorial Day Weekend signals the beginning of Summer with two days of live music from on the HarborWalk Village main stage. The John Hart Project opens the weekend on Saturday, May 26th at 7:00pm. The fun continues on Sunday, May 27th at 4:00pm with local favorite, Flash Flood followed by a blast from the past with Departure—The Journey Tribute Band at 7:00pm. Celebrations conclude on Sunday, May 27th with a firework show over the harbor at 9:00pm.

HarborWalk Village's 2018 Summer programming features the return of the ever-popular Fat Tuesday Parades and Rock the Docks Live Concert Series on Saturdays as well as a new, All-American Tribute on Thursday nights.

Dazzling floats, colorful costumes and beads are a plenty on Tuesday nights at HarborWalk Village as the Fat Tuesday Parade rolls through the village at 8:30pm. Enjoy live music on the mainstage beginning at 6:30pm.

Celebrate Americana and the heritage of the Destin Harbor all Summer long. This tribute includes a WWII Vintage Flyover at 6:30pm, live music by the Modern Eldorados at 7:00pm and fireworks over the harbor at 9:00pm.

The week ends with a Rock the Docks Live Concert Series on the mainstage from 7:00-9:00pm on Saturdays. Enjoy a variety of local and regional artists sure to have you tapping your feet and dancing along.

"We strive to create a variety of events for both locals and visitors to enjoy," said Ryan Magee, Event Director for HarborWalk Village. "We hope all of our guests leave with lasting memories of their time spent on the Destin harbor."

Summer programming begins Tuesday, May 29th and concludes on Saturday, August 18th. For a full schedule of free events at HarborWalk Village, visit https://www.emeraldgrande.com/events-3.

About HarborWalk Village: Located in the heart of Destin at the foot of the Destin Bridge, HarborWalk Village at the Emerald Grande is truly a destination for all ages. Featuring a variety of restaurants, nightlife venues, boutiques and activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

