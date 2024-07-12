Harbour Benefit Holdings and Zenith American Solutions® Announces New Member to Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc. ("Harbour") and its subsidiary, Zenith American Solutions, Inc.® ("Zenith"), industry leaders in third-party administration services for Taft-Hartley Trust Funds, proudly announce the appointment of Debbie Rittenour to their Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2024.

Ms. Rittenour brings a wealth of experience leading transformative growth and intricate healthcare and retirement benefit programs to her new role. Her appointment underscores Harbour and Zenith's commitment to fortifying its strategic direction and advancing its market-leading capabilities.

"We are delighted to welcome Debbie Rittenour to our Board of Directors," stated Kim Fiori, President and CEO of Harbour and Zenith. "Her extensive background and leadership in healthcare benefits management and government programs will be instrumental as we navigate complex market landscapes and continue to innovate."

Prior to joining Harbour's board, Ms. Rittenour served as Chief Executive Officer at UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust. She also held senior vice president and vice president roles at prominent healthcare organizations and government agencies, including Capital BlueCross, Florida Blue, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. With over 30 years of leadership in benefits management, Ms. Rittenour holds a B.S. in Business Administration and an MBA in Management from Robert Morris University.

"I am eager to contribute to Harbour and Zenith's ongoing success by enhancing service excellence and driving innovation," Ms. Rittenour commented. "I look forward to collaborating with the board and management team to further elevate our service offerings and strengthen client relationships and participant satisfaction."

With Ms. Rittenour's appointment, Harbour and Zenith anticipates accelerating its growth trajectory in Taft-Hartley and governmental sectors, while maintaining a steadfast commitment to superior client service, participant health and financial security, and operational excellence.

The addition of Ms. Rittenour to the board ensures continuity and strategic alignment across the Harbour family of companies, benefiting clients, participants, and the organization's more than 1,750 associates of which many are covered through our 18 collective bargaining agreements across the nation.

About Zenith American Solutions, Inc.

Zenith American Solutions provides innovative technologies, services, systems, and support to Taft-Hartley benefit plans, ensuring Union participants and customers get the solutions they need to support increasingly complex benefit offerings through technology-driven solutions. Zenith American Solutions is the largest independent third-party administrator in the United States serving Taft-Hartley trust funds and currently operates thirty-five offices nationwide. For more information visit www.zenith-american.com.

About Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc.

Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc. ("Harbour"), formerly known as Zenith American Holding, Inc. is a third-party administrative holding entity. The Harbour family of companies includes Zenith American Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multiemployer benefit fund market, Pacific Federal, LLC, a full-service administrator of employee benefits via single-source direct services, Benefits Administration, LLC, a provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multiemployer benefit fund market, and Associated Administrators, LLC, a third party administrator also specializing in Taft-Hartley benefit funds.

