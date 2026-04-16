Harbour BioMed Appoints Dr. Adam Zong as President

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas, today announced the appointment of Dr. Adam Zong as President. Dr. Zong will be based in Shanghai and report directly to Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harbour BioMed.

In this role, Dr. Zong will be responsible for strengthening the Company's internal product pipeline, advancing the strategic development of its overall portfolio, and leading asset strategy and partnership initiatives. He will also play a key role in aligning cross-functional efforts to accelerate development timelines and maximize the value of the Company's pipeline.

Dr. Zong brings more than 20 years of global biopharma leadership experience, with a strong track record in portfolio strategy, commercial operations, and business development. His experience spans both multinational pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechnology organizations. Prior to joining Harbour BioMed, Dr. Zong served as Principal Consultant at Arc Nouvel Clinical Development Consulting. He also served as the founding Chief Executive Officer of Hengrui Therapeutics U.S., where he led the company's global expansion. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb, Schering-Plough, and Pfizer, where he managed global franchises, oversaw large-scale commercial portfolios, and led significant business development, licensing, and M&A transactions.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Adam Zong to our executive team. His extensive leadership experience across global biopharma organizations and his strong track record in portfolio strategy and business development will be valuable as we continue to advance our innovative pipeline. We look forward to working with him to further strengthen our portfolio and enhance our global partnership."

Dr. Adam Zong, President of Harbour BioMed, added: "I am thrilled to join Harbour BioMed at such a pivotal moment. Under Jingsong's leadership, the Company has grown into a world-class biotech leader and achieved admirable successes. My focus will be to further develop a differentiated, high-value portfolio for Harbour's next phase of growth. I look forward to working with Jingsong and the entire team to build category-defining franchises and deliver transformative medicines to patients in need."

Dr. Zong received his Ph.D. in Oncology and Virology from Rockefeller University and holds an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUSTM) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIxTM AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUSTM, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

SOURCE Harbour BioMed