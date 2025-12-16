Harbour BioMed Enters into Global Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Multi-Specific Antibodies

SHANGHAI, CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology, today announced a multi-year, global strategic collaboration and license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop next-generation multi-specific antibodies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Harbour BioMed will collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb to advance and accelerate multi-specific antibody discovery programs. In return, Harbour BioMed could receive payments totaling $90 million, as well as development and commercial milestones of up to $1.035 billion, along with tiered royalties should Bristol Myers Squibb elect to advance all potential programs.

Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "We are delighted to collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb to advance next-generation multi-specific antibody discovery and development. This collaboration leverages our Harbour Mice® fully human antibody technology platform, which facilitates the efficient discovery and development of innovative biologics with enhanced therapeutic potential. Furthermore, the collaboration offers the possibility to utilize our established development capabilities to accelerate programs by conducting early clinical trials in China. By uniting the strengths of our platform with Bristol Myers Squibb's expertise in drug discovery and development, we look forward to progressing these programs and delivering transformative therapies to patients worldwide."

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners, and select acquisitions.

The proprietary antibody technology platform Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chains (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology is capable of delivering tumor-killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice®, and HBICE® with a single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For further information, please refer to www.harbourbiomed.com.

