Harbour BioMed Presented Its Newly Discovered BCMA x CD3 Bispecific Antibody at Cell Engager Summit 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (HBM), a global, clinical-stage, innovative biopharmaceutical company, presented its newly discovered Bispecific Antibody - BCMA x CD3 (HBM7020) at the Cell engager Summit. HBM7020 was developed using HBM's own HBICETM (HCAb Based Bispecific Immune Cell Engager) platform and has shown remarkable tumor killing with minimal cytokine response, which could translate in to a relatively efficacious and safe therapeutic. The data was presented in the form of an E-poster at 14:50 EDT, on August 19th, 2020. The Cell Engager Summit 2020 took place virtually, from August 18 - August 20, 2020.

B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), a surface marker highly expressed on malignant plasma cells of multiple myeloma (MM) patients, has been recognized as an ideal target for T-cell redirecting therapies. Currently, BCMA targeted therapies are still limited by their unresponsiveness in some patients, fast relapse, toxicity due to cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and short half-life etc. The off-shelf HBICETM BCMA x CD3 may overcome some of the limitations and become the new generation of therapeutics for multiple myeloma.

HBM7020 is a novel BCMA x CD3 bispecific antibody generated with HBM's HBICETM platform and is a highly efficacious BsAb to selectively deplete BCMA-positive MM cells with limited cytokine release. It was designed as a "2+1" format, with one anti-CD3 binding domain which has optimized T cell stimulation activity and cynomolgus cross-reactivity, and two anti-BCMA binding domains which has improved selectivity to BCMA-positive MM cells. HBM7020 induced efficient tumor cell killing of BCMA-positive MM cells and reduced the risk of CRS (cytokine release syndrome) comparing to competitor' BCMA x CD3 bispecific antibodies. HBM7020 represents potentially better therapeutics for MM patients and other BCMA positive tumors.

Poster Title:

HBICETM-based BCMA x CD3 Bispecific Antibody with Efficient Tumor Killing and Minimal Cytokine Release

About HBICETM Platform: A Unique, HCAb-Based Platform for Immune Cell Engaging

Our HCAb platform can generate diverse and stable fully human HCAbs and derived human VH single-domain moieties, enabling us to make novel multi-specific and multi-valent antibodies in simplified structures with relatively smaller molecule size and fewer number of polypeptide chains. Leveraging the technology know-how we accumulated on our HCAb, we have independently developed the HBICETM Platform, which focuses on generating highly differentiated HCAb-based immune cell engagers capable of delivering tumor-killing effects unachievable by combination therapies. As the only proven bispecific mechanism of action in oncology, immune cell engagers engage patients' own immune cells to identified tumor-specific antigen cells, with the goal of activating the cytotoxic potential of immune cells to fight cancers. As compared with the other bispecific formats for immune cell engaging, we believe the bispecifics generated on HBICETM platform are able to meet more parameters determining clinical activity of bispecifics.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immunological diseases. The Company is building its proprietary pipeline through internal R&D programs, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The Company's internal discovery programs are centered around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice®) for generating both fully human monoclonal antibodies, heavy chain only antibodies (HCAb) and HCAb based bispecific antibodies. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions. The company has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Suzhou & Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com

Please click the link below for the full poster: https://cell-engager-summit.com/poster-exhibition-area/

SOURCE Harbour BioMed

Related Links

http://www.harbourbiomed.com

