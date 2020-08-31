Harbour BioMed Will Present Its New Platform HBICE (Heavy chain only antibody (HCAb) Based Immune Cell Engager) at 16th PEGS Boston Summit

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed, a global, clinical-stage, innovative biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it presented its newly developed HBICETM (HCAb Based Immune Cell Engager) platform and its ability to generate fast and reliable next-generation bispecific antibodies for immunotherapies at the 16th PEGS Boston Summit. The poster will be presented through a voice-over presentation on August 31. The 16th PEGS Boston Summit will take place virtually, from August 31 to September 4, 2020.

The HCAb platform can generate diverse and stable fully human HCAbs derived human VH single-domain moieties, that allow for the design of novel multi-specific and multi-valent antibodies in simplified structures with relatively smaller molecule size and fewer number of polypeptide chains. Leveraging the technology know-how, we accumulated on our HCAb, we have independently developed the HBICETM Platform, which focuses on generating highly differentiated HCAb-based immune cell engagers capable of delivering tumor-killing effects unachievable by combination therapies. As the only proven bispecific mechanism of action in oncology, immune cell engagers engage patients' own immune cells to identified tumor-specific antigen cells, with the goal of activating the cytotoxic potential of immune cells to fight cancers. Compared with other bispecific formats for immune cell engagers bispecifics generated on HBICETM platform are able to address multiple criteria critical to clinical activity of bispecifics. The versatile geometry designs based on biology MoAs, fully human amino-acid sequences, intact Fc-mediated long half-life and other unique properties make HBICETM an effective and efficient bispecific or multi-specific antibody platform.

HBICETM enables the facile development of products with attributes not achievable by conventional antibody platforms or a simple combination of two monoclonal antibodies. In this poster we demonstrate how the HBICETM platform generates high efficiency Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA) x 4-1BB bispecific antibodies, which co-stimulate T Cells, inhibit tumor growth and maintain an improved safety profile comparing to other conventional monoclonal antibodies. Several additional targets based on this platform are currently in discovery and preclinical stages of development.

About HCAb

HCAb's patented technology generates novel "heavy chain only" antibodies, which are about half the size of a typical IgG. These antibodies carry IgG-like PK properties and Fc-domain functions without the need for additional engineering or humanization. Lack of light chain also minimizes the problem of light chain mispairing and heterodimerization. These characteristics enable the development of products with attributes not achievable by conventional antibody platforms. In addition, various formats, including single-domain antibodies, bi- and multi-specifics, antibody-drug conjugates, CAR-Ts or VH domain-derived diagnostic or therapeutic products, are also achievable using this platform.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in the fields of immuno-oncology, immunologic diseases, and COVID-19. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through internal R&D programs, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions. The Company's internal discovery programs are centered around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice®) for generating fully human monoclonal antibodies: heavy chain only antibodies (HCAb), and H2L2 for conventional antibodies. The Company integrates several next generation technologies including Harbour Mice®, HBICETM immune cell engager, and the Beacon® Optofluidic System to significantly accelerate its discovery efforts for novel molecules. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions. The company has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Suzhou & Shanghai, China.

For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com

