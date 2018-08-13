Harbour City x SNARKITECTURE Present "BOUNCE" Interactive Installation

Harbour City specially invites the New York design studio, SNARKITECTURE to create their first exhibition in Hong Kong. By transforming the familiar into the extraordinary, SNARKITECTURE makes architecture perform the unexpected. They have done an innovative signature installation "The Beach" in National Building Museum in Washington D.C., Paris, Bangkok and Sydney before. Their work received a lot of international media attention and become the "hot-pick" for many instagrammers.

"BOUNCE" is an immersive and interactive installation designed by SNARKITECTURE, which is building a large "stadium" situated along the Hong Kong waterfront. To investigate the boundaries between art and architecture, this time they are using the concept of "bouncy ball" to create a surreal interactive playground. The visitors are invited to roll, lift and toss hundreds of enlarged 300%, 1-meter diameter white "bouncy ball" in the outdoor stadium. The stadium is also an iconic cage structure defined by a series of white steel frames. The nature of the public art installation encourages visitors to create their own unique playing experiences. Kids and adults alike will enjoy their moments in this remarkable stadium.

Harbour City X SNARKITECTURE "BOUNCE" interactive Installation



Date: 10 /8 - 2/9, 2018



Time: 11am to 7:30pm (Each session starts from 00:00 and 00:30)



Location: Ocean Terminal Forecourt, Harbour City



Each Session Times: 20minutes*



Fee: Free



Remark: Quota applies for each session. Participants can get the entry ticket one hour before each session. First come, first served, limited quota, while stock last.

SNARKITECTURE - Massive Invasion of Balls at Gallery by the Harbour

Gallery by the Harbour will also echo with the theme "BOUNCE" and use the massive invasion of white and silver large spheres to fill up the gallery. Visitors can enter the world of bouncy balls and take photos of the special design and installation. Besides, the gallery is also selling the limited edition merchandise of the exhibition which include "BOUNCE" tee, pin and bouncy balls.

Date: 10 /8 - 2/9, 2018



Time: 11am - 10pm



Location: "Gallery by the Harbour" (Shop 207, Level 2, Ocean Centre, Harbour City)

About SNARKITECTURE

SNARKITECTURE is a New York-based collaborative practice established to investigate the boundaries between art and architecture. The name is drawn from Lewis Carroll's The Hunting of The Snark, a poem describing the "impossible voyage of an improbable crew to find an inconceivable creature." In its search for the unknown, SNARKITECTURE creates architectural-scale projects, installations, and objects.

SNARKITECTURE's work focuses on the reinterpretation of everyday materials, structures and programs to new and imaginative effect. With a conceptual approach centered on the importance of experience, the studio creates unexpected and memorable moments that invite people to explore and engage with their surroundings. By transforming the familiar into the extraordinary, SNARKITECTURE makes architecture perform the unexpected.

Video and Photos reference:



https://www.dropbox.com/sh/umomo2um7oculg7/AACLRf0Uw6e-ZSgKgu5FJnVVa?dl=0



#harbourcity #snarkitecture #hcart #hcbounce

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20140721/8521404095LOGO

SOURCE Harbour City

Related Links

http://www.harbourcity.com.hk

