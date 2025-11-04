Harbour Group's ACS Group Acquires Pagani

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS Group, a Harbour Group company, has acquired the assets of Dycomet S.A. de C.V., known in the market as Pagani, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pagani, based in Mexico City, is a leading manufacturer of granulators and washing systems for the plastics and recycling industries. The company designs and manufactures customized granulators and washing systems for post-consumer plastic waste streams, including bottles, packaging, and film.

Pagani has been a trusted name in plastics recycling technology since 1966. By acquiring it, ACS Group is strengthening its leadership in North America and expanding its ability to deliver comprehensive, turnkey recycling solutions for the plastics industry.

"Pagani's capabilities in granulators and plastics washing systems used in the recycling of PET, polyethylene, and polypropylene complement our product portfolio perfectly," said Bob Andress, President of ACS Group. "With the addition of their wash-line technology, we can now offer customers fully integrated systems that improve performance and reduce total cost of operations while more effectively growing our presence and serving our customers in Latin America."

Mr. Fox commented, "Pagani is an outstanding addition to ACS Group and the Harbour Group family. It has a strong legacy that aligns with our commitment to provide best-in-class solutions for our customers. ACS Group with ongoing support from the Harbour Group team continues to build the premier provider of auxiliary equipment and specialty presses in the market."

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a family-owned business based in St. Louis, Missouri that works closely with companies to develop and implement growth-oriented strategies anchored in operational expertise. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including pet grooming products, specialty chemicals, outdoor living products, specialty fittings, supply chain condition-monitoring solutions, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, thermal management solutions, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 234 companies in 50 different industries.

About ACS Group

ACS Group, based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, designs, manufactures, and supports a comprehensive range of auxiliary processing equipment under a family of trusted brands, including AEC, Sterling, Sterlco, Cumberland, MiVue, Wabash, and Carver. ACS Group equipment, service, and parts have enabled market-leading performance across multiple applications, including size reduction (granulation and shredding), material conveying, metering and blending, temperature and steam control, drying, manufacturing intelligence, and press operations for more than 100 years.

