Harbour Group's Americo Acquires Fusion

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Americo Chemical Products, LLC., a Harbour Group company, has acquired Fusion Chemical, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fusion, founded in 2012 by Matt East, formulates and manufactures specialty metalworking fluids. These fluids are designed for both high-performance results and low environmental impact and include a full line of next-generation specialty lubricants and coolants used across multiple machining and stamping applications. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.

Mr. Fox said, "We love partnering with successful founder-owned businesses like Fusion and we are extremely grateful that Matt placed his trust in us to continue growing his business. Fusion's people and products are an excellent addition to Americo. We are confident that the combined business will serve its customers at an even higher level through an expanded product offering."

"We are very excited to add Fusion's Hybrid-Cool product to our offering – it's a game-changer for the industry," commented Chris Bozin, President of Americo. "We are now able to offer our customers an even more complete and technology-leading product set, one that will ensure their operations run efficiently. Additionally, we are very fortunate to add Matt and the Fusion team to our company. Their customer relationships, service, and technical chemistry capabilities are top notch."

"The company is in the process of moving to a new, larger facility that will dramatically increase our capacity and support future growth," Mr. East added. "We found the combination of Americo's strong position in the market along with Harbour Group's family ownership, long-term view, and impressive operational capabilities to be extremely compelling. Our people and our customers will benefit from this new chapter, and I am very excited to be part of this larger organization going forward."

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a family-owned business based in St. Louis, Missouri that works closely with companies to develop and implement growth-oriented strategies anchored in operational expertise. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including pet grooming products, specialty chemicals, outdoor living products, specialty fittings, supply chain condition monitoring solutions, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, thermal management solutions, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 235 companies in 50 different industries.

About Americo Chemical

Americo is a leading provider of innovative chemical solutions for industries that require surface treatment of metal and other substrates, as well as waste-water treatment. The company, which is headquartered in Elgin, IL, was founded in 1989 by Chris Bozin.

