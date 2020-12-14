Harbour Group's Cattron Acquires DynaGen Technologies

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cattron, a Harbour Group company, acquired DynaGen Technologies ("DynaGen"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DynaGen is a leading provider of controls for generators and engines as well as telemetry. The company, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, serves industrial, mobile equipment and marine markets across North America.

Mr. Fox commented, "DynaGen's strength in the generator control space meaningfully expands the breadth of applications and customers served by the Cattron family of control solutions brands. We are thrilled to add DynaGen to the family."

"DynaGen brings trusted engineering, product design and application expertise to a vital customer base," said Ryan Wooten, CEO of Cattron. "Beyond generator control, the company has made great strides in offering users flexible and powerful telemetry capability. We are continually focused on expanding our offering and bringing value to our customer relationships. DynaGen is a strong strategic complement and will enable us to broaden our market considerably. We now offer a truly unique capability set to our customers."

Jamie Davison, CEO of DynaGen commented, "DynaGen's controllers are a natural addition to the Cattron control solutions offering. We believe the combined management and scale of our businesses will provide meaningful opportunities for growth beginning day one. We are pleased to join Cattron and look forward to being a part of the Harbour Group family and having access to their operational and strategic resources."

About Control Solutions Group

Cattron and its subsidiaries provide an extensive suite of machine control solutions, including remote control, engine control, process automation and telemetry to industrial equipment markets under the Cattron, LOFA, and DynaGen brands.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned, operations focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries including control solutions, remote monitoring solutions, fence and gate hardware systems, interior wallcoverings and fabrics, LED lighting, flow control, scientific products and lab ware, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, stainless fittings and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 212 companies in 47 different industries.

SOURCE Harbour Group