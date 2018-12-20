Harbour Group's ONICON Acquires Pulsar Process Measurement Ltd

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ONICON Incorporated, a Harbour Group company, has acquired the parent company of Pulsar Process Measurement Ltd. ("Pulsar"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pulsar designs and manufactures ultrasonic- and radar-based non-contact level and flow measurement instruments. Pulsar's products provide solutions related to level, open channel flow, pipe flow, sludge interference measurement, and pump control for water utilities and industrial customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Malvern, England.

Mr. Fox commented, "The addition of Pulsar provides ONICON with further penetration and product offerings within the water and wastewater markets. Pulsar's scale and operations also provide ONICON with an expanded international footprint."

John Norris, president and chief executive officer of ONICON, commented, "Pulsar has a very strong brand, entrenched market position within water and wastewater, and extraordinary ultrasonic and radar measurement capabilities. We are excited to work with the Pulsar team and see tremendous growth opportunities for the combined business."

Pulsar's co-founder and managing director, Keith Beard, added: "We are excited to partner with ONICON and believe that their great reputation in the market, strong product offering, and diversification will further enhance the Pulsar brand and business. We believe our engineering, market presence, and product suite will further complement the ONICON business, specifically in water and wastewater markets. We are also excited to leverage Onicon's presence in North America to grow our business. In addition to partnering with ONICON, Harbour Group's operational expertise will ensure we have the foundation to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us."

About ONICON

ONICON Incorporated has been in the flow measurement business since 1987. Headquartered in Largo, Fla., ONICON designs and manufactures a full line of highly accurate flow meters and energy measurement systems. The company provides a wide range of products, including turbine, vortex, electromagnetic, thermal mass, and ultrasonic meters as well as BTU meters and display modules. Every product is individually calibrated, and all products are delivered fully programmed for the customer's application.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned, operations focused company based in St. Louis, Mo. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution in multiple industries, including fence and gate systems, interior wallcoverings and fabrics, LED lighting, flow control products, scientific products and lab ware, thermal management solutions, flow and energy measurement, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, master distribution of fasteners, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 204 businesses in 43 different industries.

SOURCE ONICON Incorporated