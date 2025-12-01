HarbourView Partners With Slipknot

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) has entered into a strategic partnership with heavy metal band Slipknot, expanding the firm's portfolio of legendary artists. The deal sees HarbourView partnering with Slipknot on their catalog, including globally recognized tracks "Wait and Bleed," "Duality," "Psychosocial," and the Grammy-winning track "Before I Forget."

Formed in 1995 in Des Moines, Iowa, Slipknot quickly established themselves as one of the most influential bands in modern heavy metal, starting with their groundbreaking debut album. Their second album, Iowa (2001), remains one of the most aggressive and successful albums in history, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, while follow up albums climbed to achieve multiple number ones in the US and abroad, continually expanding what a heavy band can be.

Slipknot are a defining force in the global rock community, regularly headlining major global rock festivals and selling out headline tours at the world's biggest arenas. They are as vital now as ever, with over 7 billion YouTube views to date, and social followers in the tens of millions. The band has sold 30 million albums worldwide and won 48 awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for "Before I Forget," multiple Grammy nominations for songs like "Wait and Bleed," "Left Behind,", "My Plague", and "Hive Mind", NME's "Best Band in the World" award in 2020 and several Kerrang! Awards for Best Single ("Wait and Bleed"), Icon Award, Best Live Band, and Best International Band.

"After 25 years of taking on the music business, we find ourselves with a partner that is willing to sign onto continuing what Slipknot started. Only they want to go even bigger. Get ready. Hail The Knot."

- clown

"Slipknot's music has redefined heavy metal and created a global cultural phenomenon," said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners. "Their catalog is a testament to their influence, passion, and enduring artistry within the genre. We pride ourselves on having our finger on the pulse of culture and with thorough analysis of audience engagement, we clearly see the cultural impact of Slipknot from the 1990's to present. The enduring and relevant proof points with Slipknot remain core to our investing thesis, and HarbourView is honored to help preserve and amplify the group's work for decades and generations to come."

This agreement marks another significant milestone in HarbourView's expansion of its entertainment portfolio, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to investing in culturally resonant content from top-tier artists and creators. With approximately $2.67 billion* in regulatory assets under management and 70+ music catalogs to date, including iconic names such as Kelly Clarkson, T-Pain, James Fauntleroy, George Benson, Luis Fonsi, Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Nelly, Wiz Khalifa and Kane Brown, to name a few, HarbourView continues to solidify its position as a leading player in music and entertainment investing.

The company's coordinated value creation efforts include placements, such as Daniel Caesar's "Blessed" featured in Netflix's hit series "Forever," the commercial license of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" which was spotlighted in the official F1 movie trailer, and Bad Bunny's hit "EoO" - which samples Hector y Tito's "Perreo Baby" from HarbourView's catalog, which became a centerpiece of his viral Calvin Klein campaign and performance at the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

The partnership deal was negotiated with Slipknot's legal representation, Scott Legal Group. HarbourView was represented by Fox Rothschild. Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

More on Slipknot

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is a multi-strategy investment firm focused on investment opportunities in music, sports, media and entertainment industries. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring asset value and returns. HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, amassing roughly $2.67 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 70+ music catalogs to date and investments in various portfolio companies with management teams in its core industries. The firm's distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~35,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

*Regulatory AUM for private funds are calculated regardless of the nature of the gross assets under management as of 12/31/2024.

**Catalog assets included in this release do not represent the full HarbourView portfolio.

