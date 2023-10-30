Harbr Announces Expansion into Data Sharing Market with Release of Harbr 5.0

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbr, an award-winning provider of data commerce and distribution solutions, has announced Harbr 5.0. This release adds advanced data sharing features that extend Harbr's platform beyond data commerce. Designed to meet the evolving needs of data owners and producers at large enterprises, Harbr 5.0 offers powerful capabilities that transform how organizations and users get value from data.

Harbr 5.0 empowers Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and their teams to share and use data while retaining governance and control. The platform features flexible and secure cloud workspaces, pre-configured for specific use cases such as data quality, data matching, model development and execution, analytics, and more. Harbr empowers users with complete flexibility around format, location, and method of data delivery, overcoming the constraints that typically obstruct data initiatives. In addition, a powerful new AI feature will allow non-technical users to perform sophisticated analysis with simple natural language prompts.

"These new capabilities help us fulfill our original mission: to make it easy for any user to find any data, across any boundary, thereby reducing time to value and unlocking innovation. Having delivered award-winning data commerce experiences at scale for companies like Moody's Analytics and CoreLogic, our platform has now evolved to support general data sharing and collaboration with a level of flexibility not available on other platforms. Our team has worked incredibly hard to bring these features to market and we're excited by what our customers are already doing with them." said Anthony Cosgrove, co-founder of Harbr.

Key capabilities of Harbr 5.0:

Data Lakes: Move your data or leave it where it is. Harbr gives organizations the flexibility to manage their data ecosystems according to the data and use case. Access and utilize data from various sources and platforms, including cloud services, on-premises storage, desktop, or even create your own private data lake. Harbr 5.0 provides flexible connectors that facilitate seamless data reading, writing, copying, and distribution, regardless of the data source or location.

Marketplaces: Harbr's data marketplaces offer a curated and user-friendly experience for discovering, evaluating, accessing, and distributing data. Data producers can securely share data and data products with anyone inside or outside their organization. For data consumers, finding the right data has never been easier, thanks to search, filters, categories, and recommenders built into the platform.

Workspaces: Harbr's on-demand workspaces, available in pre-configured or customizable instances, enable a range of data experiences, covering data quality, model development, and data analytics use cases. Industry-standard tools, including Superset, RStudio, JupyterLab, SQL Lab, and Trino are available in Harbr's workspaces.

Governance: Take full control of your entire data ecosystem with Harbr's powerful governance features. Invite and manage organizations, set permissions, and enforce access rights seamlessly. Run multiple operating models concurrently, whether you're managing an internal data marketplace, an external data hub, or engaging in data commerce.

"Harbr 5.0 represents a major leap forward for data sharing," said Leo Spiegel, CEO of Harbr. "Chief Data Officers and data leaders at large enterprises are grappling with increasingly complex and costly data ecosystems. Harbr 5.0 is our response to their needs, offering a comprehensive and scalable solution that simplifies data sharing, enhances governance, and empowers data-driven decision-making like never before."

To learn more about Harbr 5.0 and its capabilities, please visit https://www.harbrdata.com.

About Harbr:

Harbr is an award-winning provider of data sharing, data commerce, and data collaboration solutions for large organizations. Harbr serves a diverse range of industries and has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses aiming to leverage data as a strategic asset for commercial and non-commercial purposes. Harbr is recognized as a finalist at the 2023 DataIQ Awards and winner of the 2023 Data Breakthrough Awards.

Contact: Jaspar Casey, [email protected], 07375925943



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259716/Harbr_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Harbr