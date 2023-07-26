Harbr powers sharing and collaboration for data-driven businesses with the release of Harbr 5.0

News provided by

HARBR GROUP LIMITED

26 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

LONDON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbr, the award-winning platform to securely share and collaborate on data, is thrilled to announce the Private Preview of its highly anticipated Harbr 5.0 platform.

This latest release unlocks the value of any data asset, for any consumer, across any boundary. This is made possible by robust yet flexible tools, transforming the way businesses leverage data assets and unlocking opportunities to share and collaborate.

As part of the 5.0 release, Harbr allows organizations to have a unified view of all their data assets. These assets can include tables, notebooks, code, and other files like PDFs and images. On the Harbr platform, data assets can be used or shared directly, or as part of a data product with subscription-based access controls. This allows data asset managers to grant fine-grained data access to users across organizational, technical, or commercial boundaries.

This functionality ensures strong data governance and promotes efficient collaboration and knowledge sharing across teams and organizations, all while lowering cost of ownership and operational overhead.

The Harbr platform serves as the foundation for a number of award-winning data platforms, including Moody's DataHub, Discovery Platform by CoreLogic, and Parlay by ADI.

Key benefits of Harbr's platform include:

Discoverability: Users gain access to a curated selection of data assets and products, fostering discovery and facilitating ease of access to the data they really need.

Collaboration: Harbr's secure workspaces bring people, data, and tools together to support collaborative evaluation and transformation. This ensures data remains safe and private throughout the process and allows users to accelerate time to value.

Delivery: Harbr significantly improves the experience of distributing data without the costs typically associated with custom pipelines. Self-service workflows and automated delivery provide scalable distribution in any format to any location.

"We're really excited to introduce this latest set of capabilities to empower data-driven businesses. With Harbr 5.0, we've taken the governance and control capabilities we built for data products and extended these to individual data assets," explains Anthony Cosgrove, co-founder of Harbr. "This new release gives everyone a single place to create, share, and use their most valued data assets across technical, organizational, and commercial boundaries."

To learn more, please visit https://www.harbrdata.com/resources/news/harbr-releases-5-0

About Harbr:

Harbr is an award-winning provider of data sharing and collaboration solutions for data-driven businesses. Harbr's innovative platform enables secure data collaboration, discovery, and delivery, empowering organizations to make the most of their valued data assets. Harbr serves a diverse range of industries and has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses aiming to leverage data as a strategic asset for commercial and non-commercial purposes. Notably, the Harbr platform is the foundation for a number of award-winning data platforms, including Moody's DataHub, Discovery Platform by CoreLogic, and Parlay by ADI.

SOURCE HARBR GROUP LIMITED

Also from this source

Harbr named "Data Technology Startup of the Year"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.