Harcum College Welcomes Paul Tomczak as IT Planning Executive Director

BRYN MAWR, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harcum College is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Tomczak as Enterprise Resource Planning Executive Director, beginning March 23, 2026.

Harcum College is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Tomczak as Enterprise Resource Planning Executive Director, beginning March 23, 2026.

Tomczak brings more than two decades of leadership experience in enterprise software development and project management, most recently serving with Ellucian, where he directed large-scale software initiatives supporting colleges and universities worldwide. During his tenure, he led global development teams, oversaw multiple product releases annually, and played a key role in advancing SaaS-based solutions through major system and API modernization efforts.

A certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Tomczak is recognized for his collaborative leadership style, ability to build high-performing technical teams, and expertise in managing complex projects across international environments.

Tomczak holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Stonehill College.

About Harcum College: Founded in 1915 as the first college in Pennsylvania authorized to grant associate degrees, Harcum College is a private, residential institution located in Bryn Mawr, a suburb of Philadelphia, PA. Harcum provides both traditional and non-traditional students outstanding academic, career, and life preparation in an experiential environment utilizing a wide variety of modalities and technology taught by credentialed and experienced faculty. Offering over twenty majors in the allied health sciences, art and design, business, and the social sciences fields, courses are taught at Harcum's Bryn Mawr campus, at partnership sites, and online. Certificate programs, non-credit courses, and professional development programs are also offered. Visit www.harcum.edu for more information.

SOURCE HARCUM COLLEGE