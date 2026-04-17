Harcum College Announces OnMed CEO Karthik Ganesh as Honorary Doctorate Recipient and Commencement Speaker

BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harcum College is proud to announce that Karthik Ganesh, Chief Executive Officer of OnMed, will serve as the keynote speaker and receive an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters in Health Science, at its 110th Commencement Ceremony. The recognition, bestowed upon Ganesh for his leadership in healthcare innovation and his commitment to expanding access to quality care, will be presented during the ceremony where he will also address the graduating class on the evolving healthcare landscape, the importance of adaptability in a rapidly changing world, and the role graduates can play in shaping the future through purpose-driven careers.

Karthik Ganesh, Chief Executive Officer of OnMed, will serve as the keynote speaker and receive an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters in Health Science, at Harcum College's 110th Commencement Ceremony.

As CEO of OnMed, Ganesh has led the development and expansion of cutting-edge virtual care solutions designed to bring convenient, affordable healthcare directly to communities. Under his leadership, OnMed has pioneered integrated care delivery platforms that combine telemedicine, diagnostic tools, and personalized patient experiences.

Making healthcare more accessible is a hugely important purpose that drew Ganesh to OnMed. OnMed is reimagining America's healthcare access infrastructure in partnership with public and private organizations, while improving health equity in underserved communities. OnMed was a CES 2025 top pick and the winner of multiple prestigious awards including TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, 2026 Edison Award, and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2026.

"We are honored to welcome Karthik Ganesh as our Commencement Speaker," said Jon Jay DeTemple, PhD, President of Harcum College. "His work exemplifies innovation, leadership, and a dedication to improving lives—values that resonate deeply with our graduates as they prepare to enter their professions."

With a focus on tech-enabled healthcare, Ganesh has built and transformed companies, delivered market-leading results, created significant enterprise and investor value, developed high-performing teams, and driven meaningful M&A transactions with strategic investors and private equity.

Along the way, Ganesh has had the privilege of touching the healthcare ecosystem from most angles including payer (Aetna, Cigna), pharmacy benefits (EmpiRx Health, Express Scripts), provider-sponsored plans and value-based care (QualCare, CareAllies), and consulting (EY, Deloitte).

After completing his undergraduate degree while in India, he received a Masters of Engineering from Kansas State University. A prolific writer & speaker on healthcare, leadership, & resilience, Ganesh has been featured in leading industry journals & podcasts. He is also the author of The Happiness Model: A Roadmap to Inner Peace.

Commencement will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 11 a.m. on Harcum's campus on the Great Lawn of the Academic Center. For more information, visit: harcum.edu/commencement.

About Harcum College: Founded in 1915 as the first college in Pennsylvania to grant associate degrees, Harcum College is a private, residential college located on Philadelphia's historic Main Line. A leader in career-focused education, Harcum provides students with outstanding preparation in 20+ in-demand programs including Dental Hygiene, Early Childhood Education, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Veterinary Nursing. With a commitment to experiential learning and personalized support, Harcum empowers students to achieve their academic and professional goals. Courses are offered at on-site at Harcum's Bryn Mawr campus and at regional partnership sites, as well as online.

About OnMed

OnMed is a healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming access to care through innovative virtual care solutions. By integrating advanced technology with compassionate care delivery, OnMed is redefining how patients connect with healthcare services.

SOURCE HARCUM COLLEGE