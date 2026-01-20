Harcum College Hosts Free Preventative Oral Care Event

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harcum College is stepping up to promote oral health and wellness in the community with its upcoming Sealant Day, a day dedicated to providing free preventative dental care. The event, open to the public and the Harcum community, will take place on Monday, February 16, 2026, at the College's Dental Clinic on Harcum's campus at 750 Montgomery Avenue in Bryn Mawr.

The Abram and Goldie Cohen Dental Center at Harcum College is a 16-chair clinical facility with state of the art equipment, including radiology rooms, Panorex (a 360-degree dental X-Ray machine), computer lab, and classroom. The clinic is equipped to provide an array of high-quality dental hygiene services to the public at reasonable prices.

Families are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to receive professional dental care, especially for their children ages 6-12, at no cost. Services offered include the application of cavity-preventing sealants, oral exams, fluoride treatments, and guidance on maintaining good oral hygiene.

"Sealants can prevent up to 80% of cavities for up to two years, making them a powerful tool in reducing dental decay, particularly in children," explained Dossie Cavallucci, the Dental Hygiene Program Director at Harcum College. Offering these services for free is a proactive and cost-effective way to improve oral health. "We want the community to experience the care and resources we provide while also building lasting relationships that empower individuals to prioritize their oral health." Harcum Dental Hygiene student Luryin Schenker says "We help protect their smiles and promote better oral health. It's a meaningful way to make a positive impact and I am excited to contribute to it."

Appointments are one hour long and begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. Spaces are limited, so early booking is recommended. Families can secure their appointment by scheduling online, calling 610-526-6015, or emailing [email protected].

Why Sealants Matter

Sealants are a simple and effective way to protect teeth from decay. The thin coating applied to the chewing surfaces of teeth acts as a barrier against bacteria and plaque, helping to prevent cavities and maintain overall oral health.

About Harcum College's Sealant Day

This annual event is part of the college's commitment to supporting community health and wellness. With the help of dedicated dental faculty and volunteers, Harcum aims to raise awareness about the importance of preventative care and provide tangible benefits to families in the region.

For more information about the Harcum Dental Clinic, visit harcum.edu/dentalclinic.

About Harcum College: Founded in 1915 as the first college in Pennsylvania authorized to grant associate degrees, Harcum College is a private, residential institution located in Bryn Mawr, a suburb of Philadelphia, PA. Harcum provides both traditional and non-traditional students outstanding academic, career, and life preparation in an experiential environment utilizing a wide variety of modalities and technology taught by credentialed and experienced faculty. Offering over twenty majors in the allied health sciences, art and design, business, and the social sciences fields, courses are taught at Harcum's Bryn Mawr campus, at partnership sites, and online. Certificate programs, non-credit courses, and professional development programs are also offered. Visit www.harcum.edu for more information.

SOURCE HARCUM COLLEGE