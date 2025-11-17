Harcum College Welcomes Zakarias Thornton as Chief Financial Officer

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harcum College is pleased to announce the appointment of Zakarias "Zak" Thornton as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key President's Cabinet member accountable for Business Services, Controller's office, and other related functions, beginning November 17, 2025.

Thornton is a highly accomplished and strategic finance leader, bringing over a decade of dedicated experience in higher education financial management, planning, and operational oversight, with a track record of adding to fiscal strength and sustainability.

Thornton joins Harcum from LaSalle University where he served as Assistant Vice President of Finance overseeing financial operations. His expertise includes key areas to complement Harcum's plans in:

Strategic budgeting and capital planning.

Revenue growth and tuition revenue discount models to improve net tuition revenue.

Risk and oversight focusing strong control systems, audits, and advising senior leadership on complex financial transactions.

Operational efficiency with continued cost-saving initiatives.

Thornton utilizes his strong background in data-driven decision-making, supported by a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Science in Higher Education Administration (MS HEd) from Drexel University.

Thornton resides in Blue Bell, PA with his wife, Ali, three children Jack, Conor, and Kellen, and their dog, Sawyer. An avid sports fan with years of football and coaching experience, Thornton spends his spare time outdoors with his family, attending sporting events, or enjoying the latest movies.

About Harcum College: Founded in 1915 as the first college in Pennsylvania authorized to grant associate degrees, Harcum College is a private, residential institution located in Bryn Mawr, a suburb of Philadelphia, PA. Harcum provides both traditional and non-traditional students outstanding academic, career, and life preparation in an experiential environment utilizing a wide variety of modalities and technology taught by credentialed and experienced faculty. Offering over twenty majors in the allied health sciences, art and design, business, and the social sciences fields, courses are taught at Harcum's Bryn Mawr campus, at partnership sites, and online. Certificate programs, non-credit courses, and professional development programs are also offered. Visit www.harcum.edu for more information.

