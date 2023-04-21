Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market size to grow by USD 2,100.27 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 55% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hard asset equipment online auction market is estimated to grow by USD 2,100.27 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.65%. North America is estimated to account for 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. Residential and non-residential construction activity is increasing in countries such as the US and Canada. They have invested heavily in infrastructure projects. As these industries grow, so does the demand for the devices they use, driving market growth. There are also financial stimulus packages announced by various local governments to revive global economic growth and growth in sectors such as construction and agriculture. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market 2023-2027

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market - Vendor Landscape

The hard asset equipment online auction market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Company Profiles

The hard asset equipment online auction market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group Plc, Bar None Auction, bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, and TBAuctions B.V.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation, request a sample report!

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the shift in preference toward online auctioning from conventional auctioning, rise in demand for used equipment auctions, and the rise in government surplus asset auctions. rise in shill bidding during hard asset equipment online auction is hindering market growth.

The shift from traditional auctions to online auctions is a key driver of market growth. Due to their advantages, online auctions of tangible assets are increasingly replacing traditional on-site auctions. The time, place, and cost of online auctions benefit bidders. No physical presence is required as bidders simply log on to the auction website to participate in the auction. Online auctions of tangible assets such as equipment allow bidders and sellers to communicate directly, eliminating the need to transport the equipment to an auction site. Online auctions help reduce transaction costs for both buyers and sellers, helps sell tangible assets such as construction, agriculture, and transportation equipment at online auctions. These auctions help reduce the complexity of the overall auction process. In addition, online auctions may have multi-unit auctions in which bids from many bidders are considered. Bids are then classified and products are dynamically distributed among bidders according to pre-defined priority rules.

Growing concern about fraud in hard asset equipment online auctions will be a major challenge impedeing the market growth. Due to the significant increase in the number of participants in online auctions, online auction fraud is now the most common crime associated with online activity. One of the most common forms of online hardware auction fraud is collusion. Collusion frequently occurs in online auctions of tangible items such as automobiles and construction machinery. The manipulated price will be higher than the price obtained through the competitive bidding process, thus reducing competition in the market. Online auction organizers post false pictures, vague descriptions, and false statements about devices sold in online auctions. After a buyer wins an auction and pays for it, fraudulent sellers ship used or refurbished items of lesser value than the actual purchased item. In addition, some online hardware equipment auction websites charge a shipping fee to ensure safe delivery of equipment.

Key Trends- The emergence of AI-based online auctions are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, the increasing competition from substitute services are huge challenges in front of the industry. AI helps reduce operational costs for online auctions by automating many processes such as internal operations, customer-related service requests, packaging of purchased industrial equipment, and shipping. It helps manage the bidding process more efficiently. In addition, voice search technology for online auctions, currently under development, could become the primary way to access information in the future. The programs can help make voice searches more accurate. Some vendors in the market are focusing on developing voice search technology. Hence, applying such AI-based tools to online auctions of hard asset devices is expected to attract more customers and improve the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (construction, transportation, agriculture, and others), application (enterprise buyer and private buyer), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to population growth and increased regulatory support from various government agencies for construction projects, infrastructure projects are growing significantly around the world. Large infrastructure projects can be important catalysts for machine sales. As the demand for construction machinery increases, contractors will have to procure new or used machinery, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the global online hard asset machinery auction market during the forecast period. Demand for used construction machinery is also growing significantly in emerging countries such as South America and Africa . This is due to short-term investment needs resulting from time-limited projects where spending on new equipment is not economically viable.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The real time bidding market size is expected to increase by USD 16.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 22.21%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers real time bidding market segmentation by type (open auction and invitation-only auction) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The rise in digital transformation is one of the key drivers for the real time bidding market growth.

The online auction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,506.13 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (collectibles, electronics, artistic goods, jewelry, and others), platform (web-based and application-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The ease of bidding is notably driving the market growth.

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,100.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group Plc, Bar None Auction, bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, and TBAuctions B.V. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Reports

