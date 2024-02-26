Hard Candy Introduces Limited-Edition Girl Scouts Cookie-Inspired Makeup Collection that Inspires Confidence and Celebrates Individuality

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Makeup just got sweeter! The new limited-edition Girl Scouts Cookie-inspired collection from Hard Candy is a delicious way to serve up new looks. Inspired by the delightful essence of the iconic Girl Scouts cookies, this collection features 20 beauty products that will satisfy your sweet fixation – all for under $10.

"With this collection, we've baked up the perfect treats to celebrate individuality, confidence, and creativity," said Curan Mehra, CEO of Hard Candy. "We love creating collections our community desires, and this one is the sweetest."

Girl Scout Mint Explorer Shadow Palette Girl Scout Glosstopia Lip Repair Oil Girl Scout Get Ready Headband

Explore the full crave-worthy range including cookie-scented eyeshadow palettes, deliciously flavored lip oils, and velvety-smooth lip markers.

Cookie-Inspired Shadow Palettes, $9.98 Dream big with these perfectly pigmented palettes inspired by and scented like your favorite Girl Scouts Cookies: Thin Mints™, Coconut Caramel and Trefoils™.

Dream big with these perfectly pigmented palettes inspired by and scented like your favorite Girl Scouts Cookies: Thin Mints™, Coconut Caramel and Trefoils™. Cookie Batter Mascara, $7.97 Lashes meet chocolate decadence – make a bold statement with this creamy chocolate-colored volumizing formula.

Lashes meet chocolate decadence – make a bold statement with this creamy chocolate-colored volumizing formula. Cookie Glaze Lip Marker, $6.96 Wrap lips in creamy, velvety lip color to add a pop of Girl Scouts cookie-inspired color, delicious flavor and lip-loving moisturizing oils.

Wrap lips in creamy, velvety lip color to add a pop of Girl Scouts cookie-inspired color, delicious flavor and lip-loving moisturizing oils. Sweet Hydration Lip Repair Oil, $7.97 Indulge your sweet tooth with this lip repair oil featuring flavors inspired by the Girl Scouts cookie icons along with Vitamin E, and Jojoba Oil.

Indulge your sweet tooth with this lip repair oil featuring flavors inspired by the Girl Scouts cookie icons along with Vitamin E, and Jojoba Oil. Refresh-Mint Canvas Primer, $9.98 Need a cooling refresher? This glow boosting primer with a Thin Mints™ inspired Choco-Mint Complex with skin-loving ingredients will keep your skin's barrier prepped and protected.

Need a cooling refresher? This glow boosting primer with a Thin Mints™ inspired Choco-Mint Complex with skin-loving ingredients will keep your skin's barrier prepped and protected. Cookie Icing Highlighter, $7.97 Finish off your look with Cookie Icing. Blended with a boost of creamy moisture, this highlighter makes it easy to add a sweet touch of pearly luster.

Finish off your look with Cookie Icing. Blended with a boost of creamy moisture, this highlighter makes it easy to add a sweet touch of pearly luster. Hand Shake Press-On Nails & Nail Stickers, $6.96 Instant self-expression at your fingertips. Get a colorful manicure with these easy to apply, salon-quality press-on nails.

Instant self-expression at your fingertips. Get a colorful manicure with these easy to apply, salon-quality press-on nails. Head Start Get Ready Headband, $9.98 Get a head start with this sweet addition to your beauty routine. Made to be extra plush, these Girl Scouts themed headbands help keep hair dry and shield it from frizz while you get ready.

Get a head start with this sweet addition to your beauty routine. Made to be extra plush, these Girl Scouts themed headbands help keep hair dry and shield it from frizz while you get ready. Be Bold, Do More Face Puffs, $6.96 Ready, set, blend! Ultra-soft and easy to use, these velour face powder puffs - shaped like the iconic Girl Scouts Trefoil™ - are the perfect tool to add to your routine.

"Girl Scouts is a place where girls can unapologetically be themselves and express their individuality," said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of GSUSA. "This collection with Hard Candy is inspired by our iconic cookie flavors and scents. Girl Scouts' mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who help make the world a better place."

The limited-edition Hard Candy x Girl Scouts collection is available exclusively at Walmart online & in-stores and hardcandy.com for a limited time only.

In connection with the partnership, Hard Candy will be making a donation to support Girl Scouts of the USA.

The Girl Scouts Cookie Program has helped millions of girls learn new skills, including entrepreneurism, financial literacy and more. For more information, to join or to donate, visit girlscouts.org.

About Hard Candy

Hard Candy appeals to those who relish their individuality and embrace what makes them different. A bold beauty icon since 1995, we make makeup for you to be more you. Multidimensional, cruelty-free, high-performance makeup at an extraordinary value. Reinvention over perfection. Inspiration without replication. Be the you that you really want to be. For more information visit hardcandy.com or follow @hardcandylife on TikTok and Instagram.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hard Candy