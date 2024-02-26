Hard Candy Introduces Limited-Edition Girl Scouts Cookie-Inspired Makeup Collection that Inspires Confidence and Celebrates Individuality

News provided by

Hard Candy

26 Feb, 2024, 09:03 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Makeup just got sweeter! The new limited-edition Girl Scouts Cookie-inspired collection from Hard Candy is a delicious way to serve up new looks. Inspired by the delightful essence of the iconic Girl Scouts cookies, this collection features 20 beauty products that will satisfy your sweet fixation – all for under $10.

"With this collection, we've baked up the perfect treats to celebrate individuality, confidence, and creativity," said Curan Mehra, CEO of Hard Candy. "We love creating collections our community desires, and this one is the sweetest."

Continue Reading
Girl Scout Mint Explorer Shadow Palette
Girl Scout Mint Explorer Shadow Palette
Girl Scout Glosstopia Lip Repair Oil
Girl Scout Glosstopia Lip Repair Oil
Girl Scout Get Ready Headband
Girl Scout Get Ready Headband

Explore the full crave-worthy range including cookie-scented eyeshadow palettes, deliciously flavored lip oils, and velvety-smooth lip markers.

  • Cookie-Inspired Shadow Palettes, $9.98 Dream big with these perfectly pigmented palettes inspired by and scented like your favorite Girl Scouts Cookies: Thin Mints™, Coconut Caramel and Trefoils™.
  • Cookie Batter Mascara, $7.97 Lashes meet chocolate decadence – make a bold statement with this creamy chocolate-colored volumizing formula.
  • Cookie Glaze Lip Marker, $6.96 Wrap lips in creamy, velvety lip color to add a pop of Girl Scouts cookie-inspired color, delicious flavor and lip-loving moisturizing oils.
  • Sweet Hydration Lip Repair Oil, $7.97 Indulge your sweet tooth with this lip repair oil featuring flavors inspired by the Girl Scouts cookie icons along with Vitamin E, and Jojoba Oil.
  • Refresh-Mint Canvas Primer, $9.98 Need a cooling refresher? This glow boosting primer with a Thin Mints™ inspired Choco-Mint Complex with skin-loving ingredients will keep your skin's barrier prepped and protected.
  • Cookie Icing Highlighter, $7.97 Finish off your look with Cookie Icing. Blended with a boost of creamy moisture, this highlighter makes it easy to add a sweet touch of pearly luster.
  • Hand Shake Press-On Nails & Nail Stickers, $6.96 Instant self-expression at your fingertips. Get a colorful manicure with these easy to apply, salon-quality press-on nails.
  • Head Start Get Ready Headband, $9.98 Get a head start with this sweet addition to your beauty routine. Made to be extra plush, these Girl Scouts themed headbands help keep hair dry and shield it from frizz while you get ready.
  • Be Bold, Do More Face Puffs, $6.96 Ready, set, blend! Ultra-soft and easy to use, these velour face powder puffs - shaped like the iconic Girl Scouts Trefoil™ - are the perfect tool to add to your routine. 

"Girl Scouts is a place where girls can unapologetically be themselves and express their individuality," said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of GSUSA. "This collection with Hard Candy is inspired by our iconic cookie flavors and scents. Girl Scouts' mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who help make the world a better place."

The limited-edition Hard Candy x Girl Scouts collection is available exclusively at Walmart online & in-stores and hardcandy.com for a limited time only.

In connection with the partnership, Hard Candy will be making a donation to support Girl Scouts of the USA.

The Girl Scouts Cookie Program has helped millions of girls learn new skills, including entrepreneurism, financial literacy and more. For more information, to join or to donate, visit girlscouts.org.

About Hard Candy
Hard Candy appeals to those who relish their individuality and embrace what makes them different. A bold beauty icon since 1995, we make makeup for you to be more you. Multidimensional, cruelty-free, high-performance makeup at an extraordinary value. Reinvention over perfection. Inspiration without replication. Be the you that you really want to be. For more information visit hardcandy.com or follow @hardcandylife on TikTok and Instagram.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA
Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

Media Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Hard Candy

Also from this source

Hard Candy x Wednesday Drops the Most Woe-ful Halloween Collection

Hard Candy x Wednesday Drops the Most Woe-ful Halloween Collection

It's kooky, spooky and coming to a makeup shelf near you. Hard Candy is teaming up with MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer), an Amazon Company, to launch a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.