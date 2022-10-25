Hard Money Lenders Arizona Offering Private Loans as Low As 7.99%

PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Arizona, and many other states, hard money loans are a means of financing a real estate purchase or development without many of the procedural hurdles associated with bank loans. Unlike banks, which focus on a borrower's ability to repay a loan, private hard-money lenders usually look at the value of the collateral when deciding to make a loan. This is where Hard Money Lenders Arizona works with their clientele who are investing in Arizona real estate, they have funded millions in hard money loans for investors in Arizona. Hard Money Lenders Arizona provides the highest level of service in every facet of real estate investing, trust deed/mortgage investments, and investor education. They are driven by service, not sales, and are committed to providing real estate professionals with the tools needed to succeed.

With the combination of COVID-19's economic impacts, raised interested rates and real estate prices increasing, millions of Americans are facing challenges finding funding when they need it. As a result of the recent credit crisis, lenders have strict requirements that disqualify many borrowers from traditional real estate loans. As a response to the unique challenges many Arizonans are facing, and as a trusted lender in the Valley for 30+ years, Hard Money Lenders Arizona is offering private loans starting at 7.99%.

The company has been built on the foundation and mindset that just because an individual may not have traditional documentation, such as proof of employment and high credit scores, does not mean that they should be incapable of receiving lending or financing for any and all real estate purposes. All specialists employed with Hard Money Lenders Arizona are proficient in carrying this mentality out, in fast and efficient ways and provide customers with a plethora of knowledge on loan and home purchase programs.

