Hard Money Lenders California Now Offering Commercial Loan Programs

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Money Lenders California is expanding their service offering to include commercial hard money loans to residents of California. A commercial hard money loan is dependent on the real estate assets the borrower has. Commercial hard money loans are also called "bridge loans", "no-doc loans" or "private hard money loans" just to name a few. Loans from traditional lenders decide if a borrower is qualified based on their credit, financial statements, etc., while a commercial hard money loan is strictly based on assets the borrower has. This allows borrowers whose projects don't necessarily meet the traditional guidelines of most banks and other lenders to receive funding from other reliable private lenders.

What makes Hard Money Lenders California unique is that they are a direct lender specializing in commercial hard money loans. There are no fees upfront and they can get you the funding to start your project in an extremely short amount of time, unlike traditional banks and lenders.

Potential to receive hard money lending in California falls back on certain criteria including but not limited to credit history, insurability and/or ability to provide property collateral. The company has been built on the foundation and mindset that just because an individual may have a poor credit score does not mean that they should be incapable of receiving lending or financing for any and all real estate or business purposes. All specialists employed with Barrett Financial Group are proficient in carrying this mentality out, in fast and efficient ways and provide customers with a plethora of knowledge on the above-mentioned loan programs.

Hard Money Lenders California are private funders experienced in all aspects of real estate lending, ranging from refinancing, to fix and flip loans, to bridge loans. You as the customer will be quickly and efficiently provided with the financing you need from safe and trustworthy lenders. Hard Money Lenders California's goal is and always has been to help people thrive with their real estate projects.

You can learn more about Hard Money Lenders California's expansive hard money loan programs in California by visiting https://hardmoneylenderscalifornia.com/ or sending an email to info@hardmoneylenderscalifornia.com with questions you may have.

