Hard Money Lending in Volatile Markets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The housing market has seen significant trends emerge in 2019 as hard money lending becomes an increasingly worthwhile option and volatile markets give way to increased interest among millennials, a key demographic.

Monroe Funding Corporation has evolved with changes in the housing industry as well as buyers of different demographics seeking to purchase a current or second home such as lakefront property. These properties often require the money upfront in order to secure the deal as quickly as possible when investors are looking to add lucrative opportunities to their portfolio.

As housing markets vary based on factors such as mortgage terms, prospective buyers can receive greater approval odds with the hard money route. Interest rates, the loan-to-value ratio, all of these can be tailored to the needs of borrowers as needed, whether it's millennials or otherwise.

Hard money loans fulfill the short term needs of investors in the market regardless of volatility. The quickness means a borrower has the flexibility of using the money for a long term financing need.

About Monroe Funding Corporation

Monroe Funding Corporation is a direct equity lender serving clients throughout Central and South Florida, specializing in first mortgages on non-owner occupied residential and commercial property investments as well as real estate loan options. Our fast and flexible loan programs get clients to the closing table quickly and professionally. For more information on hard money lending Florida, please call 954-816-0388 or fill out the application.

