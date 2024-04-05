Hard Rock® Adds Steve Aoki, Don Omar and Kaskade to 2024 FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX Hard Rock Beach Club Lineup

On Friday, May 3 , DJ and music producer Steve Aoki will take the trackside stage with an electronic dance set to kick off race weekend.

On Saturday, May 4, reggaeton superstar Don Omar and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will keep the music going with two amazing performances.

On race day, Sunday, May 5, John Summit will set the mood with a pre-race high-energy set, followed by a newly announced set from Kaskade, to keep spectators vibing at the track throughout the main event.

As one of the most iconic hospitality spaces at Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Beach Club is located on the outside of Turns 11-13 on the track and is the place where South Beach meets Formula 1. Exclusively available to Hard Rock Beach Club ticket holders, this luxury space features cabana-style seating, signature pools, bars and all-day cuisine. Hard Rock Beach Club ticket information can be found at F1MiamiGP.com.

Hard Rock Beach Club entertainment will be live-streamed on videoboards throughout the MIA Campus for fans to enjoy the music all weekend. This will complement a packed schedule of on-track action, which includes for the first time an F1 Sprint race in 2024, guaranteeing three days of competitive Formula 1 action. Miami will also host a round of the dynamic new F1 Academy, the junior series created to find the next female F1 star.

Beyond the Track at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Nearby Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will be celebrating the Miami Grand Prix all weekend with great entertainment and dining options. It begins with Don Omar kicking off race weekend early with a performance at the 7,000-capacity Hard Rock Live on Thursday, May 2, followed by Ed Sheeran taking the stage on Friday, May 3. Additionally, Kaskade will keep the energy going at the iconic Guitar Pool at The Official Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Pool Party Powered by Sports Illustrated Circuit Series on Saturday, May 4. Tickets are available at myHRL.com.

About The New Talent Announced

Steve Aoki is a 2x-GRAMMY®-nominated DJ and music producer with 7 studio albums, numerous collaborations with rappers, Latin, rock and pop musicians and house mixes including "Pursuit of Happiness" and "Muñecas." Through his record label Dim Mak, he has launched fellow electronic-dance global musicians including The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party and The Kills, in addition to early releases from acts like ZEDD and Diplo. He founded The Aoki Foundation which supports organizations in the brain science & research areas with a specific focus on regenerative medicine & brain preservation.

Don Omar is a Latin GRAMMY®-award winner, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and record producer. He is known as the "King of Reggaeton" by music critics and fans alike and has been recognized by Billboard and Rolling Stone as a legend for hits like "Danza Kuduro" and "Dale Don Dale."

Kaskade is a GRAMMY®-nominated producer who has emerged as one of the most successful house DJs, pioneering the concept of Las Vegas residencies and selling out arenas across America. With his bright, uplifting dance anthems, he was a steady presence on the U.S. dance charts with Top Ten releases including chart-toppers "Fire & Ice" and "Atmosphere." Fire & Ice v3 arrived in 2022, the same year Kaskade debuted his project with Deadmau5 titled Kx5.

About Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality, located in the heart of Miami Gardens, Florida. Recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and now entering its third year, the event is hosted by South Florida Motorsports (SFM) at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its first two years, the race attracted more than 240,000 attendees across both weekends and provided an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region totaling $798 million. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing over 1,500 tickets for residents, creating a STEM education program through F1 in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring 14 local community restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

For more information please visit: https://media.f1miamigp.com/.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe.

