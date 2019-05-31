Hard Rock Arkansas Announces Partnership with Bo Jackson’s Elite Sports and Sports Facility Advisory (SFA) to Bring Youth Sports and Recreation Destination to Pope County, Arkansas

"Sports can provide the foundation for life-long success," says BJES owner and former professional All-Star baseball and football player, Bo Jackson. "Our team has combined the very best in sports facilities, programming, and management to bring opportunities to young athletes in Pope County and surrounding Arkansas communities."

The Bo Jackson's Sports Complex (BJSC) will feature flexible outdoor fields for baseball and softball. In addition to outdoor fields, the BJSC will feature an air-supported structure that offers over 105,000 square feet of unique indoor training space for athletes, with clear spans and 75′ high ceilings. BJES allows training opportunities for turf sport teams (baseball/softball, football, soccer, and lacrosse) as well as to individual athletes, of any sport, who desire to improve athleticism and personal leadership skills. Programming in the facility will include Bo Jackson's signature sport-specific skill development programs for baseball, softball, and football, along with opportunities for athletes, of any sport, who desire to improve athleticism and personal leadership skills. Additionally, many other programs designed for younger athletes and recreational players will be created based on the Sports Facilities Advisory's assessment of the local need and input from the local community.

"Our team is excited to bring this amenity to the local community as part of our overall Resort Destination Proposal for Hard Rock Arkansas," said President and CEO Bill Warner. "We believe it will be a place for families to enjoy sports, be active, and spend time together and are proud to be able to provide the community what it wants."

The facility will be designed and managed by BJESM and Sports Facilities Advisory (SFA) of Clearwater, Florida. SFA has been instrumental in the planning and operation of over $10 billion of sports, recreation and entertainment assets around the world. In addition to local recreation and sports training opportunities, the group expects to attract and host local and regional youth sports tournaments to the area. These tournaments draw families from all over the nation who not only stay in local hotels and eat in local restaurants, but they shop in the communities they visit. The BJSC will provide a family friendly sports environment, that will increase tourism and have a positive impact on the entire city.

About Tri-Peaks Entertainment Group:

Tri-Peaks Entertainment Group is a partnership between Warner Gaming, led by Bill Warner, and Peninsula Pacific, led by Brent Stevens. As casino veterans with nearly fifty years of combined experience in gaming, Warner and Stevens have overseen the successful development and operation of casino projects across the country that have generated billions of dollars in revenue. In 2014, Tri-Peaks Entertainment Group was formed in order to develop, own and operate the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City, Iowa. This project has quickly become an award-winning entertainment and tourism destination for the Midwestern portion of the United States.

About The Sports Facilities Advisory | The Sports Facilities Management

Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA) and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are both headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 120 youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-managed venues have hosted more than 75 million visitors and generated millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: www.sportadvisory.com.

Press Contact: Ashley Whittaker, 7274743845, awhittaker@sportadvisory.com

SOURCE Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC

Related Links

https://sportadvisory.com

