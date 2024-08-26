Hard Rock Bet Announces Illinois Launch

Kickoff of statewide online sports betting sets stage for Hard Rock Casino Rockford opening

ROCKFORD, Ill., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Digital and Hard Rock Casino Rockford announced the launch of Hard Rock Bet in Illinois, with its highly rated online sports betting app now live throughout the state and in-person wagering beginning on August 29 at Hard Rock Casino Rockford's soon to be opened sportsbook.

Hard Rock Bet recently launched its 'Roll With Us' fall campaign, welcoming players of all types to play on its easy-to-use app and online sportsbook by visiting HardRock.bet. New Illinois players can take advantage of Hard Rock Bet's signup offer and receive $100 in Bonus Bets instantly following their first cash bet of at least $5. Hard Rock Bet offers pre-game, live betting, futures, and multiple parlay options (including Same Game Parlays) as well as a free online rewards program and engaging promotions.

"This is shaping up to be a monumental football season for Hard Rock Bet with our Roll With Us campaign, the continued innovations on our highly-rated platform, and now the launch of Hard Rock Bet in one of the largest sports betting markets in the country," said Marlon Goldstein, Executive Managing Director & CEO for Hard Rock Digital. "We're thrilled to be delivering the unique Hard Rock Bet mobile experience to players throughout Illinois on our award-winning app and in-person at the new Sportsbook at the amazing Hard Rock Casino Rockford."

"Sports betting was always part of our holistic plan for Rockford and is another example of providing thrilling entertainment options for guests," said Geno Iafrate, President of Hard Rock Casino Rockford. "The launch of Hard Rock Bet on mobile and in-person sports betting is another milestone for the Hard Rock brand in Illinois, one that adds to the complete array of entertainment options for our guests. If guests want to enjoy live music, have a meal, play table games, slots, or place bets on a sporting event, they can now take part in any facet of entertainment all under one roof."

With a rating of 4.9 stars in the App Store and 4.8 stars in the Google Play Store, Hard Rock Bet is among the highest rated real money gaming apps in the market. Hard Rock Bet offers an integrated New Jersey online casino-sportsbook platform and also operates a sports only experience in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. The mobile app is available for download via iOS and Android, and can also be played on desktop via HardRock.bet.

Located within Hard Rock Casino Rockford, the sportsbook will feature five betting kiosks, three betting windows and multiple televisions and food and drink options. For more information on Hard Rock Casino Rockford's sportsbook, please visit hardrockcasinorockford.com.

ABOUT HARD ROCK CASINO ROCKFORD®

Hard Rock Casino Rockford, an extension of the renowned Hard Rock International brand, has established itself as a premier entertainment destination in Rockford, Illinois. Located at 7801 E. State St., the casino features over 175,000 square feet of gaming and entertainment space, including nearly 1,300 slot machines, 50 live table games including poker, a sportsbook, a variety of food and beverage options, a Rock Shop, a Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, and an impressive collection of authentic music memorabilia.

Hard Rock Casino Rockford operated from its temporary site, Hard Rock An Opening Act, from November 2021 to August 2024, the temporary casino hosted over 1.5 million guests from all 50 states and 28 countries, averaging 50,000 monthly visitors. Now at its permanent location, set to open August 29 at about 3:00 PM, Hard Rock Casino Rockford continues to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences while fostering strong philanthropic and partnership efforts within the Rockford area. Hard Rock Casino Rockford donated over $1 million to 96 local organizations and events in 2023.

ABOUT HARD ROCK DIGITAL

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Toronto, Ontario, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRock.bet and following @HardRockBet on social media for the latest betting action. For news, visit HardRockDigital.com or follow @HardRockDigital on Twitter.

Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21 and physically present in AZ, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In AZ, call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)

SOURCE Hard Rock Casino Rockford