Hard Rock Bet Launches Online Sportsbook and Casino in Michigan in Partnership with Island Resort & Casino

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Bet today announced the launch of its top-rated sportsbook and online casino in Michigan, continuing its nationwide growth and marking entry into its 10th sports betting market and second online casino state. Michigan players can now enjoy the brand's iconic entertainment on Hard Rock Bet's top-rated platform that features transparent promotions, trusted service, and legendary rewards for online players.

Hard Rock Bet partnered with Island Resort & Casino and the Hannahville Indian Community for its Michigan launch.

"This expansion represents a major milestone for Hard Rock Bet and reinforces our ascent as one of the fastest-growing digital gaming brands in the United States," said Marlon Goldstein, Executive Managing Director-CEO of Hard Rock Digital. "Our launch in Michigan builds on our momentum as we bring the legendary Hard Rock experience to more fans across the country, offering a trusted online casino and sportsbook on our top-rated and easy-to-use platform."

The launch introduces Hard Rock Bet Casino to Michigan players, featuring thousands of slot titles, an in-house progressive jackpot engine, live dealer games, and exclusive Hard Rock-branded experiences, alongside Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook which offers parlay-able wagering on all major sports and daily promotions. Players will also benefit from Hard Rock Bet's fast payouts, industry-leading customer service, and a seamless integration with Unity by Hard Rock - the brand's global loyalty program, enabling customers to earn and redeem rewards across online play and participating Hard Rock locations worldwide. In addition, weekly Legendary Reward Drops provide personalized rewards that add further value to play on Hard Rock Bet.

Hard Rock Bet will introduce itself to Michigan players with a campaign across TV, radio, digital, out-of-home, and more, that draws upon the legacy of Hard Rock entertainment plus its commitment to transparency, fairness, service, and rewards. New casino players in Michigan can take advantage of Hard Rock Bet's Welcome Offer of up to $1,000 back in Casino Bonus plus 200 Bonus Spins on Huff N' More Puff, while sportsbook players can bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets if their first bet wins.

With 4.9 stars in the App Store, Hard Rock Bet is the highest-rated real money sports betting app in the United States. Hard Rock Bet is available for download via iOS and Android and can also be played on desktop via HardRock.bet.

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting and the primary vendor to the Seminole Tribe of Florida for sports betting. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Toronto, Ontario, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRock.bet and following @HardRockBet on social media for the latest betting action. For more, visit HardRockDigital.com.

Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC. All Rewards issued as non-withdrawable site credits. $10+ deposit required for 200 Bonus Spins for Huff N' More Puff™ only. Up to $1,000 back in casino bonus if player has net loss on slots after first 24 hours. Casino Bonus credit has a 1x wager requirement. Must be 21+ and present in MI or NJ to play. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.

