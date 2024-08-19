Hard Rock Bet Rolls with Post Malone for its fall campaign: Roll With Us

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Digital today rolled out its fall campaign - Roll With Us - for Hard Rock Bet, its top-rated sportsbook and iGaming platform, starring 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone. The campaign was produced by creative agency 72andSunny New York, with support from Redline Media Group and Hard Rock Digital's internal creative team, and is set to Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory) by M.O.P.

Roll With Us includes work for each vertical of the integrated app (sportsbook and casino), and aims to rock the betting world by breaking through the exclusivity and intimidation often associated with sports betting and online gambling. In its place, Hard Rock Bet seeks to create a more invitational experience, welcoming everyone to join the fun, regardless of who they are or how they bet.

"It's always a blast working with Hard Rock. It's sports. It's music. It's entertainment. When Hard Rock Bet says 'Roll With Us' they mean it. They're bringing everyone in. That's what I'm all about," said Post Malone.

Post just released his highly anticipated new album, F-1 Trillion and will be hitting the road on his F-1 Trillion Tour kicking off September 8. For the campaign, he's the perfect reflection of the "Rebelliously Inclusive" ethos of Hard Rock Bet, as he is featured alongside all kinds of people – nail salon patrons, pool party goers, friends at a bar – who all have their own ways of betting.

"Our message is simple — no matter who you are or how you play, we want you to Roll With Us at Hard Rock Bet. Just like our previous campaigns, it was important for us to have our players be able to see themselves represented in these spots, especially for those in Florida kicking off their first football season with legal sports betting and that have enthusiastically embraced our top-rated app," said Matt Primeaux, Executive Managing Director and President of Hard Rock Digital. "For a brand that lives at the intersection of sports, music, and entertainment, Post Malone was the perfect partner for our campaign, providing an authentic representation of our Hard Rock ethos."

With 4.9 stars in the App Store and 4.8 stars in the Google Play Store, Hard Rock Bet is among the highest rated real money gaming apps in the market. Hard Rock Bet offers an integrated New Jersey online casino-sportsbook platform and also operates a sports only experience in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Hard Rock Bet is available for download via iOS and Android, and can also be played on desktop via HardRock.bet.

The campaign will appear in major markets across the country, and include television, streaming TV, radio, streaming audio, social media, and out-of-home.

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Toronto, Ontario, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRock.bet and following @HardRockBet on social media for the latest betting action. For news, visit HardRockDigital.com or follow @HardRockDigital on Twitter.

About Post Malone

A 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. As the writer or co-writer of all of his songs, Post Malone is one of our generations literary geniuses.

Most recently, Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion. Ahead of the album, Post released "Guy For That" featuring Luke Combs, "Pour Me A Drink" featuring Blake Shelton and mega-smash "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen. Upon release of "I Had Some Help" it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020" and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks, emerging as "the longest running number one song of 2024."

In 2023, he released his fifth album AUSTIN. That same year, he garnered a "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" GRAMMY® Award nomination for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years. In 2022, Post released his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] reaching 20x platinum, or double diamond, in the United States. This makes it the first song to ever achieve this status, netting the biggest single of his generation.

In 2019, his third full-length album, Hollywood's Bleeding, arrived at platinum status and eventually went triple platinum. It reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks. Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

Post's catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (2x Diamond), "I Fall Apart" (Diamond), "Psycho" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (Diamond), "White Iverson" (Diamond), "Better Now" (Diamond), and more. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn't stop.

