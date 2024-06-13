Hard Rock Cafe's World Burger Tour Competition Lets Guests Try Five New, Culturally Inspired Burgers with Global Influences

Delicious new burgers developed by teams at Hard Rock Cafes in Bengaluru, Bucharest, Gramado, Kathmandu, and Pittsburgh available for limited time this summer at all locations

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting tomorrow, in honor of Hard Rock International Founders' Day, Hard Rock Cafe® locations around the world will debut five locally developed, culturally inspired burgers on the menu for the limited-time return of the World Burger Tour competition. Things are heating up this summer at Hard Rock Cafes where guests can enjoy:

Hard Rock Cafe’s World Burger Tour competition features five delicious new burgers developed by chefs around the globe for guests to try

Bengaluru Burger: 7 oz steak burger, American cheese, sweet & spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeno, guacamole, shredded lettuce - a creation of Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, India

Bucharest Burger: 7 oz steak burger, garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisee lettuce, red wine cranberry jam - developed by Hard Rock Cafe Bucharest, Romania

Gramado Burger: 7 oz steak burger, garlic aioli, crispy mozzarella cheese fritter, whiskey bacon jam - devised by Hard Rock Cafe Gramado, Brazil

Kathmandu Burger: 2 smashed & stacked burger patties, sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, tomato zucchini slaw - cooked up by Hard Rock Cafe Kathmandu, Nepal

Pittsburgh Burger: 2 smashed & stacked burger patties, Legendary sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, French fries - from the minds of Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh, United States of America

This year's World Burger Tour competition began with an initial round of 150+ new burgers developed by Hard Rock Cafe chefs around the world showing their take on the best burger featuring ingredients inspired by their local culture and personal taste. Based on sales performance, guest preference and culinary taste testing of the burgers at their originating location this spring, the five top finalists made it to the final round where they are being added for a limited time to all Cafe menus from June 14 through September 2, 2024.

"As a global brand, we draw inspiration from the communities, music, entertainment fans and travelers we serve to create truly memorable experiences at each of our locations, from our curated memorabilia collection to our Cafe menus," said Anibal Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Cafe Division at Hard Rock Cafe International. "By providing our guests the chance to choose our next fan-favorite burger, we're making them a part of the tasting and culinary experience as we bring new, culturally influenced, delicious options to our menu. We can't wait for our guests to taste these flavors from around the globe."

The first Hard Rock Cafe at Old Park Lane in London opened on this day in 1971. This year's World Burger Tour competition kicking off on Founders' Day commemorates the beginning of a brand that in 53 years has evolved into an iconic entertainment, hospitality and lifestyle company with more than 300 Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops, Hotels, Resorts and Casinos.

To find the Hard Rock Cafe nearest you or on your travels to participate in the World Burger Tour competition, visit cafe.hardrock.com. Additionally, guests can register for Unity by Hard Rock™, a one-of-a-kind global loyalty program that offers an array of benefits and services at participating Hard Rock locations where members can earn and redeem Unity Points toward free nights, dining experiences, great merch and more. Members gain exclusive access to offers, promotions and rewards, as well as exclusive discounts to participating Hard Rock properties including a complimentary birthday dessert annually at participating Hard Rock Cafes.

