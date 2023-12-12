Hard Rock Digital Creates Hard Rock Games To Expand Social Gaming

News provided by

Hard Rock Digital

12 Dec, 2023, 14:34 ET

Acquisition of WGames to bolster in-house technology, operational, and development capabilities

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Digital today announced the creation of Hard Rock Games, a new business unit focused on the development and management of its free-to-play online and mobile games. Through its recent acquisition of WGames, a leading social mobile gaming company, Hard Rock Games will benefit from enhanced in-house technology, as well as operational and development capabilities to accelerate its social gaming growth.

"With the addition of WGames' world class games, technology and operations, we have set the stage to accelerate growth for our social gaming business," said Rafi Ashkenazi, Executive Managing Director of Hard Rock Digital. "Hard Rock Games' enhanced capabilities will allow us to better engage our worldwide player communities with exceptional digital experiences and entertain our players like no one else can."

"It's truly an honor to be part of the incredible Hard Rock organization, a global entertainment and hospitality leader, and we look forward to developing immersive gaming experiences for our millions of customers worldwide," said Daniel Kajouie, who founded WGames and will serve as Managing Director of Hard Rock Games.

WGames' full suite of gaming titles, including Jackpot Planet and Neverland Casino, will become part of Hard Rock Games' portfolio of popular Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming branded online gaming experiences. Hard Rock Games' titles are fully integrated into the Unity™ by Hard Rock loyalty program, providing players an introduction to the world of Hard Rock and its global network of cafes, hotels, resorts, casinos, and more. More information on Hard Rock Games and its portfolio of free-to-play games can be found at HardRockGames.com.

Photo/Video assets for Hard Rock Games can be downloaded at this link.

About Hard Rock Digital:
Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlantic City, New Jersey and Toronto, Ontario, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

SOURCE Hard Rock Digital

