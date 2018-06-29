Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Captivates the East Coast with Property Opening

"This was a historical day for both Hard Rock and Atlantic City and we're thrilled to welcome brand enthusiasts, locals, families and music lovers with open arms to experience our one-of-a-kind offering," said Jim Allen, chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International. "We are grateful for our partners, and together, we completed the more than $500 million renovation in record time."

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is a driving force behind the revitalization of Atlantic City with the hiring of more than 2,000 construction hires and 3,800 employees, dedicated to delivering world-class service to guests of the hotel, casino, restaurants, Rock Spa & Salon and more.

The property's music-inspired contemporary design features 2,000 guestrooms and suites, as well as its extensive amenities, including the Rock Spa & Salon, Body Rock Fitness Center, 150,000 square feet of meeting space, first-class retail offerings, The Sound of Your Stay music amenity program and the world-famous Rock Shop, featuring Hard Rock merchandise and an array of classic music memorabilia.

With the launch of "365 Live," Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers entertainment with no boundaries. Showcased across six dynamic performance stages, 365 Live promises live performances for all 365 days of the year, featuring artists from popular talent shows like American Idol, The Voice and America's Got Talent, Grammy Award Winners, comedians and national touring acts. In addition, guests can grab a laugh at Howie Mandel's Comedy Club – the comedic legend's first-ever comedy club, or spend the evening at DAER Nightclub, featuring unparalleled audio-visuals with globally renowned DJs and artists – opening weekend lineup includes an appearance by Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan and live performances by Mel Debarge, Tiësto, The Fast and the Furious star Ludacris and TJR.

The property offers lavish accommodations and luxury amenities, with more than 20 delectable food and beverage offerings, featuring innovative menus and highlighting fresh, world-class cuisine and award-winning wine lists. Guests can dine at Council Oak Fish, a seafood restaurant highlighting the Northeast's freshest catch, featuring a local raw bar, wood-fired kitchen, shellfish pots, and dry-aged prime cuts. Listed as the "The Most Instagrammed Restaurant in the United States" in 2016, the celebrity endorsed Sugar Factory makes its Hard Rock debut in Atlantic City with its floor-to-ceiling candy wall, making this hyper-sweet eatery the perfect place for families to celebrate any occasion. For those seeking exotic flavors, Kuro features contemporary artisanal dishes using locally sourced and imported ingredients directly from Japan and Sòng serves up dishes from all regions of China.

Before hitting the road, guests can fuel up for their next adventure at RockTane Gas & Wash, a state-of-the-art gas service station and car wash, offering members discounts and rewards.

For more information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City or to book a stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Set on 17 acres, with the legendary Atlantic City boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination, boasting 2,200 slots, 120 table games, more than 20 first-class restaurants and lounges, and world-class entertainment, including Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, the beachside Sound Waves and the Howie Mandel Comedy Club. The hotel also features the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, overlooking the Atlantic City Boardwalk, showcasing a brand new elevated menu and state-of-the-art stage, allowing for an amplified level of service and entertainment. Along with an endless array of upscale amenities, including world-class shopping and the brand's signature full-service Rock Spa and Salon, featuring 31 treatment rooms, the new, music-inspired property offers lavish guest rooms and suites, with stunning views of the city and Atlantic Ocean. From family vacations and business trips to weddings, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers an unparalleled experience. Each of the hotel's guest rooms and suites radiates a contemporary style, including Hard Rock's signature The Sound of Your Stay™ music amenity program, which allows guests to set the mood with complimentary vinyl records or jam out on a Fender guitar in the privacy of their own room. Hotel guests can enjoy high speed, property-wide Wi-Fi, 24 Hour In-Room Dining, towel and chair service at Hard Rock Beach or at the indoor pool, and 24 Hour Access to Body Rock fitness. For more information and to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

Hard Rock International

With venues in 75 countries, including 182 cafes, 24 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Bali, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include St. Petersburg, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Chengdu. New Hard Rock hotel, casino or hotel-casino projects include Atlanta, Atlantic City, Berlin, Budapest, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.

For More Media Information:

Jill Trudeau/Kerry Anne Watson

The Zimmerman Agency

850.668.2222

hrhc-ac@zimmerman.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-rock-hotel--casino-atlantic-city-captivates-the-east-coast-with-property-opening-300674715.html

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Related Links

http://www.hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com

