Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Named a Top New Jersey Workplace for 2026, the Third Consecutive Year

Top Workplaces Achievement Comes on the Eve of the Casino Resort's Eighth Anniversary Celebration this Weekend

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ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been named a New Jersey Top Workplace for 2026, marking the third consecutive year the casino resort has earned the coveted designation. For 2026, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City came in number 13 on the list of New Jersey companies with 500 or more team members. Hard Rock was the only Atlantic City casino to make the list of 125 New Jersey Top Workplaces for 2026.

New Jersey Top Workplace designations are based on anonymous team member surveys conducted by Energage, an independent human resources technology and research firm. More than 1,000 team members at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City participated in the survey program.

"Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is honored to once again be recognized as a New Jersey Top Workplace for 2026," said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Atlantic City. "We are proud to announce this achievement as we celebrate our resort's Eighth Anniversary this week in Atlantic City. We applaud our team members for their unwavering commitment, as well as their passion, dedication, and spirit. They bring our core value of "Love All, Serve All' to life every day for our guests."

EIGHTH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Hard Rock Atlantic City will kick off its Eighth Anniversary Celebration with North Beach's Annual Fireworks Display on Friday, June 26, at 9 p.m. The free event will be open to the public and will feature several viewing locations throughout the north end of the Boardwalk. James Taylor and his All-Star Band will perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Saturday, June 27. In addition, the casino resort will debut its highly anticipated new dining concept, Sitar, an upscale Indian restaurant blending modern sophistication with deep cultural roots, plus live music and views of the Boardwalk.

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Media Contacts:

Sharon Pearce, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

(609) 449-5078

[email protected]

Gary Bitner, Bitner Group

(954) 849-9201

[email protected]

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City