Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Named USA TODAY Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been named a USA Today Top Workplaces Award Winner. Along with being the highest-ranked casino on the list, Hard Rock Atlantic City is one of 110 organizations with more than 2,500 employees to be recognized.

In late 2025, more than 1,000 Hard Rock Atlantic City team members participated in an anonymous survey administered by Energage, an independent human resources technology and research company behind the USA TODAY Top Workplaces employer recognition program. USA TODAY first partnered with Energage in 2023 with the shared goal of identifying, acknowledging and celebrating organizations that prioritize people-first cultures.

"We are deeply honored to receive a USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award for the third consecutive year," said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of our extraordinary team members. Their commitment not only drives our success but also brings our core value of 'Love All, Serve All' to life every day. We proudly celebrate their continued efforts in making Hard Rock Atlantic City an exceptional workplace."

Top workplace awards have also been earned by Hard Rock Atlantic City's corporate parent, Hard Rock International, which has been named one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes® in 2025 and for seven of the past eight years.

Media Contacts:

Sharon Pearce, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

(609) 449-5078

[email protected]

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City