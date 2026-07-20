New Jersey's Largest Out of the Darkness Walk Returns to Hard Rock Atlantic City for Seventh Consecutive Year on Sunday, September 20, 2026

Editor's Note: 2025 Photos and video can be downloaded here.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will host the Out of the Darkness Walk for the 7th consecutive year, in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Since 2018, Hard Rock Atlantic City has united the local community to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention, surpassing $1 million in total contributions. As a result of this ongoing commitment, the Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness Walk has become the largest event of its kind in the state of New Jersey.

"We are so proud and grateful for our community partners and for their incredible commitment to support the AFSP New Jersey Chapter," said Michael Sampson, General Manager at Hard Rock Atlantic City and AFSP NJ Chapter Board Member. "These efforts make a difference in the lives of so many and support AFSP's mission of saving lives and bringing hope to those who are struggling with mental health issues."

The efforts led by Sampson will once again unite the Atlantic City casino industry in support of suicide prevention. For the third consecutive year, the Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) and employees from every Atlantic City casino property will participate in the Out of the Darkness Walk, building on more than $1.2 million raised in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention since the Walk began in 2019.

"The Atlantic City casino industry is proud to stand together in support of a cause that affects so many families in our community – and beyond," said George Goldhoff, President, Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) and President at Hard Rock Atlantic City. "Our member properties are committed to giving back to the communities they serve, and participating in the Out of the Darkness Walk is one meaningful way we come together to support mental health awareness, inspire hope, and help save lives."

Established in 1987, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health by engaging in funding scientific research, educating the public about mental health and suicide prevention, advocating for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention, and supporting survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide.

Community members, businesses, and organizations are invited to walk alongside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and the Casino Association of New Jersey on Sunday, Sept. 20. To register, form a team, or make a donation, visit https://afspwalks.donordrive.com/AtlanticCape.

Contact:

Sharon Pearce

(609) 449-5078

[email protected]

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City