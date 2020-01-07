Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana Sets The Stage For An Electrifying Entertainment Lineup In 2020

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Hotel Group, the experiential hospitality brand offering unmatched vacation experiences, announced today an exciting event lineup coming in 2020 to its flagship property, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. Staying true to the brand's musical nature, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is kicking off the new decade with a slew of concerts ranging from rock and country to disco and funk for guests to enjoy as part of the all-inclusive experience.

"Through the years, we have successfully positioned our all-inclusive Hard Rock properties as the go-to destination for world class entertainment and unforgettable vacations," said Adele Barrera, marketing director at AIC Hotel Group. "2020 will be a big year for entertainment at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana as part of our commitment to always provide added value to our guests' stay."

The All-Star Music Spectacular kicked off the line up, featuring four iconic shows with an epic cast of stars from American Idol, Dancing With The Stars, So You Think You Can Dance and more, December 22, 2019 through January 2, 2020. These shows were exclusively curated for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana guests and can't be seen anywhere else in the world.

In addition to musical performances, the entertainment powerhouse is also opening its doors to the largest contemporary circus producer in the world, Cirque Du Soleil from January 31 to February 23, 2020. For an additional cost, guests are invited to experience a place where the unexpected is expected in an artistic, acrobatic game of order and disorder with BAZZAR.

Schedule of events:





December 22 - All-Star Music Spectacular January 2 9PM | Fillmore Ballroom



January 18 Collective Soul

9PM | Fillmore Ballroom



January 30 Sugar Ray

9PM | Fillmore Ballroom



January 29 - Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR February 23 Cana Bay Golf Course



February 24 KC and the Sunshine Band

9PM | Fillmore Ballroom



March 4 +LIVE+

9PM | Fillmore Ballroom



March 18 Night Ranger

9PM | Fillmore Ballroom



July 3 KIDZ BOP Live 2020

*More details to come



July 4 Uncle Kracker

9PM | Fillmore Ballroom

More musical acts will continue to be announced throughout the year. For the most up to date information on events at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, please visit www.hardrockhotelpuntacana.com

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, and Nobu Hotel Chicago (set to open in spring 2020) as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel), Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, and UNICO 20 ̊87 ̊ Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com .

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

